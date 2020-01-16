His body language and attitude were different this time, so a judge agreed to a plea that will send Cory Hamilton to prison for 10 years.
Hamilton, 38, appeared for a sentencing hearing by video teleconference on Jan. 16, about a month after a hearing was halted mid-sentence. On Dec. 12, 2019, Hamilton told Christian County Presiding Judge Laura Johnson that he did not want to accept a plea offer from the Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
“No, I don’t want to do it, but my family wants me to,” Hamilton said.
When the judge asked Hamilton if he was satisfied with his attorney’s services, Hamilton paused for five seconds before responding, “I suppose.”
The judge then stopped the plea hearing and called off the deal.
This time, Hamilton accepted terms resulting in a total of 31 years of prison time on five felony charges. His sentences will run concurrently, meaning Hamilton will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison for class D felony stealing.
Hamilton said in court that he was satisfied with the services of defense attorney Stuart Huffman. Johnson wished Hamilton “good luck” in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
“I do appreciate your improved attitude today. I do feel like the plea that was negotiated with you by Mr. Huffman was a good one for you, so I hope that you appreciate that, okay?” Johnson told Hamilton.
“I do, your honor,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton was also sentenced to 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm, three years for armed criminal action, four years for tampering with electronic monitoring equipment, four years for driving while revoked, a year in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia and 15 days in jail for speeding.
Hamilton apologized to Judge Johnson at his sentencing hearing.
“Last time you were here, I had some questions about whether you wanted to proceed with your plea, given your attitude and some of the comments that you made at that time,” Johnson said.
“Yes, your honor,” Hamilton said. “I take this time to apologize to the court and you, your honor, for last time’s behavior.”
“Well, I appreciate that,” Johnson replied.
Hamilton was one of two men charged following a motorcycle theft in Highlandville in 2018.
On July 10, at 6:27 p.m., a man called 911 and told a dispatcher that three men and a woman had robbed him at gunpoint and stolen his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle at an auto salvage business just off of U.S. Highway 65 and Winslow Drive.
In a probable cause statement, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy noticed a screwdriver jammed into the motorcycle’s ignition.
The bike’s owner told deputies that three men stole the motorcycle he was about to trade for a pickup truck.
“He was confronted by the defendant, Cory Hamilton, who drew a handgun, pointed it at him and demanded he leave his motorcycle, or he would kill him,” Christian County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite said at Hamilton’s sentencing hearing.
The owner alleged that another man, later identified as Morgan J. Melton put on a black motorcycle helmet with a white sticker. The man then alleged that Melton attempted to “roll start” the motorcycle.
The probable cause statement says that approximately 13 minutes after the motorcycle owner called 911, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a van matching the witness’s description on U.S. Highway 65. Morgan was reportedly driving the van. Law enforcement agents found a helmet in the van that matched the motorcycle owner’s description, down to the sticker advertising the motorcycle shop. According to the probable cause statement, deputies recovered a silver revolver from the vehicle. The firearm was not loaded.
“When (a detective) spoke with the defendant, Cory Hamilton, he said he had brought along defendant Melton to help possess what Melton said was his property,” Fite said.
The probable cause statement says Hamilton told deputies he believed the motorcycle owner had stolen the Harley Davidson from Melton. Hamilton was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm because he has a prior felony conviction.
Melton, 21, of Springfield pleaded guilty to class A felony first-degree robbery and class D felony tampering with a motor vehicle. Melton received a suspended prison sentence and is currently serving five years of supervised probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.