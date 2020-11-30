Colin Ruffin was generally regarded a year ago at this time as a backup whose emergence on the varsity level was probably still a year away. His name didn’t appear in any Nixa pre-season previews.
So anonymous was Ruffin that game rosters listed him as Colin in some gyms and Kolin in others.
Ruffin, too, thought he might have to wait to make a name for himself.
“At this time last year, I didn't know if I was going to get much playing time,” he said. “I'm glad coach (Jay) Osborne had trust in me.”
Ruffin earned Osborne’s trust enough to eventually earn the starting point guard job. He solidified Nixa’s offense with a calming influence and the ball was secure in his hands. Along the way, he averaged 6.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals a game. His contributions grew as the season went along.
Ruffin became a prime example of a player who consistently tried to do all the right things and was rewarded for it.
“I tried to have a good attitude all the time and work hard,” he said. “I didn't know if I was going to get to play. But it ended up that they needed another point guard and they brought me up. I kept working hard and having a good attitude. I ended up being pretty successful enough that coach Osborne trusted me.”
A growth spurt since his freshman year has Ruffin at 6-foot-3 as a junior. He’s developed into a next-level name. College coaches asked about him as he played AAU ball for Missouri Flight last summer.
“Missouri S&T, Missouri State and Holy Cross have looked at me,” Ruffin said. “I picked up some interest and hopefully I can pick up some more. I try to keep al that out of my head, though, so I can focus on my game and my teammates and focus on winning.”
Topping Ruffin’s agenda this pre-season has been becoming a captain of sorts on the court.
“He's our point guard and point guards have to be leaders,” Osborne said. “He's got to get more vocal. We're trying to find some leadership. We've got guys who need to start pushing themselves harder and push their teammates.”
“Coach has been on me about how to be a better leader,” Ruffin said. “I know my role here. I think I can lead this year, even though I'm not a senior."
