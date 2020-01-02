A woman was reportedly shot and Christian County deputies are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.
Christian County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, just hours after everyone rang in the new year. The shooting allegedly happened outside of Illusions Gentlemen’s Club, located off of State Route AA north of Nixa. The club is north of the city limits but inside the boundaries of Christian County.
The woman reportedly had two gunshot wounds to one of her legs and another injury from a round grazing her head. The shooting reportedly started with an altercation in club’s parking lot.
This marks the third time in about a year that the Christian County Sheriff’s Office has been called to Illusions for reports of gunshots. It’s the second time since Oct. 30, 2019, that someone involved in an altercation at Illusions has been hit by gunfire.
Anyone with information may contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office tip hotline at (417) 582-5340, or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.
