Nixa’s Peyton Moore feels if he can get through this weekend without a blemish on his record, he’ll like his chances of completing an undefeated regular season.
The 120-pound Moore is 21-0 entering Nixa’s dual at Pleasant Hill on Friday and the Eagles’ trip to the Winnetonka Tournament on Saturday.
“I feel super prepared,” Moore said earlier this week while looking forward to this weekend. “I’m wrestling the best I have my entire life.”
Moore figures to renew his rivalry with Cael Keck, of Park Hill. Two years ago, Moore beat Keck 6-3 at the Winnetonka Tournament and 8-5 in the quarterfinal round at State.
The Eagles’ Deagan Fugitt has his sights set on cutting from 132 to 126 this weekend. Among the foes Fugitt may face are Liberty’s Christoper Coats, who has two tournament titles this season and Staley’s Jacob Winsdor, who has won three tourney championships.
Fugitt is fresh from a 4-2 win against Ozark two-time State qualifier Elijah Maskrod earlier this week. Maskrod has won two tourney championships this season.
“I’d never wrestled him before, but knew he was a good wrestler,” Fugitt said. “I felt strong on top, holding him down. He got an easy escape in the second period, after I got a reversal. But in the third period I held him down.”
Nixa has seen plenty of opponents from outside southwest Missouri, with the Eagles taking part in the Duncan Southern Oklahoma Invite, as well as having duals with Lafayette, Troy Buchanan, Blue Springs, Seckman, Columbia Hickman, Ray-Pec and Frontenac, Kansas.
Moore and Fugitt have been thankful to familiarize themselves with opponents from the Metro areas who they may see at State.
“Locally, it’s not as tough in Kansas City or St. Louis,” Moore said. “When we go somewhere like that, we wrestle the best kids in the state. Also, you get different competition. I don’t want to wrestle the same kids every single weekend.”
“I need to see what’s out there for State,” Fugitt said. “Getting out of the house is nice, too. We have good experiences on the van or bus whenever we go somewhere."
