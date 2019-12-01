Ozark Junior High inducted 43 new members into the National Junior Honor Society Nov. 7.
The purpose of NJHS is "to create enthusiasm for scholarship; to stimulate a desire to render service; to promote leadership; to encourage responsible citizenship; and to develop character in the students of secondary schools." Ozark's NJHS now has a total of 73 members.
Ozark Junior High National Junior Honor Society inductees:
Matthew Baum
Serena Broussard
Delaney Cardin
Gracie Cardwell
Tristin Cathcart
Sarah Cazier
Ella Counts
Aubree Crawford
Jadyn Dalton
Ella Day
Kenzie Denney
Lillian Dopp
Avery Elliott
Jordyn Foley
Jake Ganer
Joshua Glenn
Sydney Hampton
Emma Hedrick
Avary Johnson
Connor Kitchin
Emily Kragel
Marguerite Kropf
Kaylee Linnebur
Isabella Lipton
Adam Lupton
Maggie Lupton
Kaite McCall
August McComas
Julia Mills
Noelle Pearcy
Reese Renfrow
Ava Rice
McKinley Scott
Riley Stowers
Kately Sutherland
Paige Taylor
Kaytlin Tramel
Sadie Tramel
Lindsey Wagner
Jace Whatley
Clarice Wheeler
Donovon Williams
Laura Wolfe
