Ozark Junior High National Junior Honor Society 2019

Ozark Junior High inducted 43 new members into the National Junior Honor Society Nov. 7. 

The purpose of NJHS is "to create enthusiasm for scholarship; to stimulate a desire to render service; to promote leadership; to encourage responsible citizenship; and to develop character in the students of secondary schools." Ozark's NJHS now has a total of 73 members. 

Ozark Junior High National Junior Honor Society inductees:

Matthew Baum

Serena Broussard

Delaney Cardin

Gracie Cardwell

Tristin Cathcart

Sarah Cazier

Ella Counts

Aubree Crawford

Jadyn Dalton

Ella Day

Kenzie Denney

Lillian Dopp

Avery Elliott

Jordyn Foley

Jake Ganer

Joshua Glenn

Sydney Hampton

Emma Hedrick

Avary Johnson

Connor Kitchin

Emily Kragel

Marguerite Kropf

Kaylee Linnebur

Isabella Lipton

Adam Lupton

Maggie Lupton

Kaite McCall

August McComas

Julia Mills

Noelle Pearcy

Reese Renfrow

Ava Rice

McKinley Scott

Riley Stowers

Kately Sutherland

Paige Taylor

Kaytlin Tramel

Sadie Tramel

Lindsey Wagner

Jace Whatley

Clarice Wheeler

Donovon Williams

Laura Wolfe

