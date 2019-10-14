Missouri 4-H had a strong performance in the 2019 Invitational Youth Dairy Judging Contest held Sept. 16 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at the All-American Dairy Show.
According to Karla Deaver, 4-H youth development specialist with University of Missouri Extension, the team placed third in a field of 13 teams, behind Florida and Kentucky.
"This team has made tremendous progress since last fall," Deaver said. "They had some personal best scores and have identified some areas to continue working on before they compete at the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest in Madison, Wisconsin later this month."
The team was second in Holsteins and Jerseys, fourth in Guernseys and fifth in Brown Swiss.
"We finished in the top five in four of five breeds," Deaver said. "We are now focused on becoming more consistent in oral reasons as we continue preparing for our national contest."
Bailey Groves, daughter of Todd and Sheila Groves of Billings, was fifth high individual overall, placed second in Ayrshires, fourth in Guernseys and ninth in Holsteins.
Blake Wright, son of Larry and Jodi Wright of Verona, was second in Holsteins, fourth in Jerseys, 10th in Brown Swiss and finished sixteenth overall. Hala Edquist, daughter of Eric and Cheryl Edquist of Mountain Grove, was seventh in Jerseys and finished 20th overall. Nicolas Dotson, son of Earl and Nicole Dotson of Marionville, rounded out the team.
Contestants placed one cow and one heifer class in Ayrshires, Brown Swiss, Guernseys, Holsteins and Jerseys and gave four sets of reasons.
The Missouri 4-H Dairy Judging Team receives support from FCS Financial, the Missouri Holstein Association, Missouri Dairy Association, Bill Darr and the Missouri 4-H Foundation, and receives additional support from Friends of Missouri 4-H Dairy Judging. The team is currently seeking additional sponsors.
For more information about the dairy judging program, contact either Ted Probert at the Wright County Extension Center at (417) 349-4134, or Karla Deaver at the Lawrence County Extension Center at (417) 466-3102.
