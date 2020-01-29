A man from Billings was killed in a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 160 north of Highlandville.
Kendal W. Begley, 52, reportedly died on the morning of June 28, moments after the pickup truck he was driving ran off the road and crashed.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, Begley was driving southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck. At 6:20 a.m., the truck reportedly ran off the side of the highway and struck a tree.
According to the Highway Patrol, Begley was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the crash report, he was not wearing a seat belt.
The wreck reportedly occurred about a mile and a half north of Highlandville, near the intersection of Highway 160 and Orchard Lane.
