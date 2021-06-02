U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt visited Ozark to tour the White River Marine Group manufacturing facility, formerly Tracker Marine, and to hear from a major employer about the challenges it faces in hiring staff.
On June 2, the mornin of Blunt's visit to Ozark, parent company Bass Pro Shops had eight open positions listed on its website for the White River Marine site in Ozark. The available jobs range from entry-level assembler up to an experienced welder and a director of human resources.
"The cost of materials is going up and going up pretty dramatically, and just finding people to go to work is really a challenge. I think both of those things have some responsibility at the federal level, putting lots and lots of money into the economy without really thinking about the inflationary impact of that, then making unemployment benefits so high that people are reluctant to go to work," Blunt said.
White River Marine Group does not list wages with any of its job postings, but does list some offered benefits such as health and dental insurance coverage.
"You have to make a lot of money at jobs like this to have the same take home pay you'd have in today's unemployment benefits," Blunt said. "I think the governor's decision to go ahead and eliminate the $300 extra every week will help move people in the direction of back-to-work as much as anything else that the state could do."
On May 11, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that the state of Missouri would stop participating in all federal pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs. The statewide pullback starts at 11:59 p.m. June 12.
“While these benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary, and their continuation has instead worsened the workforce issues we are facing. It's time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce," Parson said.
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relation estimates that are a few more than 8,000 people looking for work in the Springfield metropolitan statistical area, which had an adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4 percent as of April 2021, the last available data from the state government. In Christian County, the unemployment rate was at 2.8 percent, with 331 initial unemployment claims filed in April 2021.
In January 2021, the unemployment rate in Christian County was 4.1 percent, with 739 initial benefit claims filed that month. In April 2020, at the height of stay-at-home orders and other economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian County had 4,231 initial unemployment claims with an unemployment rate of 8.9 percent. At that same time, there were more than 26,500 people unemployed across the Springfield metro area, a rate of 11.7 percent
On the floor of the U.S. Senate on May 19, Blunt spoke about the plethora of "Help Wanted" signs with businesses offering wages above the Missouri minimum of $10.30 per hour. Back in Ozark on June 2, he reiterated his concern that people aren't taking the jobs that are available.
"Clearly, you know, we have concerns about the people who are looking for work and can't find work, but the biggest concern right now is people who can't find people who want to look for work," Blunt said.
Unemployment rates are falling, but companies are finding it difficult to fill the openings they are advertising. That's where Sen. Blunt believes the federal government can act to scale back the funding available to pay out added benefits to people who claim unemployment.
"I think it's more of a problem of just finding people who are willing to walk away from unemployment benefits that are the most generous they've been, to jobs that maybe pay a little better than the unemployment benefit, and maybe they don't, but they're jobs that you go to work to every day," Blunt said.
Given the option of staying home and getting paid, Blunt said, people are choosing that option.
Data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC) derived from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, shows that the average wage for an employee of a privately-owned company in Christian County is $17.13 per hour, which equates to about $685.20 per week or $35,639 per year of gross income before taxes. Public sector jobs, such as work in education, drive Christian County's wage slightly higher. The MERIC data shows the private and public combined average wage from Christian County at $17.54 per hour, which is $701 per week or $36,487 per year of gross income, as of April 2021.
In southwest Missouri, Christian County leads neighboring Stone, Taney and Douglas counties when it comes to average wages, but it slightly trails Webster County and dramatically trails Greene COunty's private-public average wage of $22.82 per hour, or $47,462 per year. Christian County jobs also trail the statewide average wage of $25.96 per hour, or $54,001 gross salary per year.
The average unemployment payout in the United States in the final week of May 2021 was $618, according to Blunt, equating to $15.45 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week.
"And you don't pay taxes on a lot of that benefit, because some other federal decisions were made during COVID," Blunt said.
Employers paying at or less than the total unemployment benefit face a challenge when it comes to attracting workers, especially entry-level, unskilled and discouraged workers. However, discouraged workers, who are defined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as, "those persons not in the labor force who want and are available for work, and who have looked for a job sometime in the prior 12 months, but were not counted as unemployed because they had not searched for work in the four weeks preceding the survey."
Discouraged workers, especially those who have been out of a job for months, stop showing up in statewide and countywide unemployment data. To meet the Bureau of Labor and Statistics definition, discouraged workers are not looking for meaningful employment, "specifically because they believed no jobs were available for them or there were none for which they would qualify."
Blunt sees discouraged employers as a greater problem than discouraged workers at the present time.
"I'm not talking to too many people who are saying that they just can't find a job right now. Silver Dollar City ownership told me three weeks ago they would hire 150 people the next day, if they could find them, and I think that's still the situation they are in," Blunt said. "There are jobs out there. Hopefully, the right job can be connected to the right person. There is value in work."
In addition to a labor crunch, Blunt acknowledged that manufacturers, like the boat builders at the Ozark plant, are suffering from a rising cost of raw materials.
"Too many people chasing too few goods drives the price of those things up, and that's what's happening. That's what's happening with raw materials, and we're going to see that right here at this location today," Blunt said.
