Dec. 30 looms. That’s the deadline for the Christian County Commission to obligate about $10.4 million in federal funding allocated for COVID-19 relief through the federal CARES Act of 2020.
To date, the Christian County Commission received 202 requests adding up to $12.78 million in funds sought. The Missouri state government gave Christian County about $10.4 million in COVID-19 relief funding through the federal CARES Act in an announcement made in May.
Christian County Director of Planning and Development Todd Wiesehan is the chairman of the specially-formed CARES Act committee.
“Obviously, we did not receive that much to disperse,” Wiesehan said.
On Nov. 5, Wiesehan presented the latest round of projects given money from Christian County for projects directly related to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county commission, at the recommendation of a special CARES Act committee, approved and paid out $4.17 million in requests.
Some money has been placed into reserve funds for the event that a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available on a large scale. The Christian County Emergency Management Agency is putting together a plan to distribute and give vaccinations to residents of Christian County who want them.
Christian County Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower scrambled together a testing site in collaboration with CoxHealth and Mercy. In the future, Christian County may roll out a similar system for COVID-19 vaccinations, if and when a COVID-19 vaccine is made available on a large scale.
“The available balance is not nearly as much as you might think,” Wiesehan said.
Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips is frustrated that there isn’t more precise direction from the state and federal levels about the looming deadline, especially when it comes to obligating funds that may not be spent, but will be needed, in 2021.
“I have asked our state and our federal representatives if we obligate the funds prior to Dec. 30, for vaccines—if we obligate it, are we good? I don’t get any response,” Phillips said. “I would hate to say, ‘Use all that CARES money,’ and then turn around and have a vaccination come out in January and we’re not able to address the vaccination.”
“We all know this isn’t going to end on Dec. 30,” Wiesehan said.
Wiesehan is monitoring legislative activity at the federal level, where the CARES Act may be extended beyond its initial end date. There could also be state or federal action taken that would help clarify that the Christian County Commission’s decision to set aside funds now for a vaccination program later is clearly protected.
The latest obligations included $60,726 to the Christian County Building and Maintenance Department for personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning, air filtration equipment and fixtures designed to help reduce the spread of viruses from person to person.
The Sparta R-3 School District received $734 to help meet a 50/50 match to help connect WiFi availability for students and staff, a breakthrough after school districts appealed to the county government for funding help.
Sparta Superintendent Rocky Valentine made a presentation to the Christian County Commission on Oct. 22, that attracted about 20 onlookers from government offices and school districts. Valentine asked that school districts be allowed to apply for funding allocated to the Christian County Commission through the CARES Act to offset the cost of what has been spent or what money will be spent directly in response to COVID-19.
“We would love to be able to have the opportunity to collaborate to be able to utilize some of this money to help us stay in a seated setting, which is our goal, and to do so safely for our staffs, our students and our communities,” Valentine said.
Valentine said that school districts are tackling an underfunded challenge of making virtual learning and instruction available to students, potentially at a moment’s notice. The technology, staffing expenses and curriculum costs are high.
Christian County Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu has the Dec. 30 deadline on his mind against the approximate $6.23 million in funding still available to Christian County through the CARES Act.
“We don’t want to leave money on the table, do we, if there are legitimate uses for it?” Bilyeu asked.
“We don’t want to leave money on the table, but we also don’t want to have the U.S. Treasury coming to us next year asking us to write them a check,” Wiesehan said.
The committee has relaxed some steps of its review process in effort to speed up the application and funding approval process for governments, organizations and businesses. The scoring and ranking system favors projects that are needed, compared to purchases that are wanted.
By law, organizations can’t apply for CARES Act funds to make up for funding shortfalls, but they can apply for specific projects and expenses related to COVID-19.
On Nov. 5, the county commission voted to allocate $10,000 to the owners of B&B Theaters for COVID-19 spread prevention measures at B&B’s Ozark/Nixa 12. The $10,000 is the maximum amount of money that any single business can receive under rules that the Christian County CARES Act Committee established. The money can’t be used to simply make up for lost revenue, it must be applied toward projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just because the theater is losing revenue from fewer people going to the movies, the county government can’t bail it out of financial trouble.
A total of 38 businesses made funding requests and submitted applications to the committee. Wiesehan said the demand from private businesses is relatively low.
“More often than not, we do have to go back and forth between the applicant and committee to get information we need and establish what qualifies and what doesn’t, but beyond that, there has not been overwhelming demand for that help,” Wiesehan said.
The help sometimes isn’t worth the effort for small business owners.
“The reality here in our county is that many businesses are doing quite well. As a former business owner, some things are not worth your time—collecting $750 for something versus doing your job and making money,” Wiesehan said.
Bilyeu countered that he had personally heard from business owners who were not doing well and were concerned about losing money, employees or their business altogether.
“I just want to be sure that we are doing due diligence on what is permissible, what is not,” Bilyeu said.
Bilyeu, Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson and Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips all expressed their support for the work that the CARES Act committee has done and the screening process it has established.
County commissions across Missouri are tasked with being the custodians and caregivers for COVID-19 pandemic relief funding that the state received through the federal CARES Act of 2020. The committee consists of Christian County Auditor Amy Dent, Wiesehan, Highway Administrator Miranda Beadles, Director of Human Resources Amber Bryant, Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower and Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole as an alternate.
CARES Act funding in Christian County
Top 12 recipients, in dollars
Christian County Sheriff’s Office: $1.3 million
Christian County Commission: $564,200
Christian County Emergency Management Agency: $565,443
Christian County Health Department: $427,213
Christian County Prosecuting Attorney: $234,424
Least Of These, Inc.: $200,000
Christian County Emergency Services (E911): $164,846
City of Nixa: $142,000
OACAC: $103,000
Christian County Maintenance Dept.: $65,035
Small business relief: $62,732
Nixa Fire Protection District: $36,098
