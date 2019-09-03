Christian County bull wins State Fair grand champion

GCC INSIGHT 1809 won reserve grand champion bull at the 2019 Missouri State Fair FFA Angus Show, Aug. 8 in Sedalia.
Lauren Gilbert of Oldfield, a student at Chadwick High School, owns the September 2018 son of PVF Insight 0129. She first claimed senior calf champion at the state fair before winning the grand championship.
