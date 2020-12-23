The University of Missouri Extension Council for Christian County initially requested $96,700 in funding for 2021. The request got dialed back to $87,500, and then the Christian County Commission dialed it down to about $74,000, a drop of $23,000.
The MU Extension office initially faced a recommendation for $37,000 in cuts.
“This proposed cut would be devastating to Christian County Extension. The county would lose 4-H. We would very likely lose the (agriculture) business position from Christian County. We would not be able to keep the office open, or continue programs as we currently do,” Dr. Pam Duitsman, Community Engagement Specialist for University of Missouri Extension said.
MU Extension took the lead on the Christian County Counts committee, which worked to encourage all Christian County residents to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census. At 79.3 percent, Christian County reported the second-highest response rate of all 114 Missouri counties.
Duitsman also pointed to an audit that estimates for every dollar put into funding Extension programs in, $11 comes back to the community.
“The documented Return on Investment has benefited Christian County in untold ways. For example, when our programming helps save a business in Christian County, there are many multiplier effects from that within the community,” Duitsman said.
After a week of reconsideration, the Christian County Commission voted 2-1 to adopt the MU Extension budget as recommended by Christian County Auditor Amy Dent, with about $23,000 in cuts from what was requested.
“That will not allow us to sustain 4-H in the county,” Duitsman said.
Duitsman said that Christian County would likely lose a spot for an employee who specializes in agribusiness, and that it would be difficult to keep the Extension office in Ozark open on a full-time basis.
On Dec. 10, Christian County Auditor Amy Dent gave a short overview of the partnership between Christian County and its University of Missouri Extension office, a partnership Dent says has become “increasingly one-sided,” with the county commission making concessions to the Extension Council and the Extension Council asking for more.
University of Missouri Extension moved into an office on Elm Street, formerly occupied by E911 administrators, in effort to save $15,000 annually on office expenses. That office space was later renovated at a cost of about $22,000. When Christian County hired a human resources director in 2020, the commission inquired about using part of the Extension office to house the director’s office.
“Was this enough? No,” Dent said. “We were informed that the space we provided was barely adequate to meet their needs, and they couldn’t spare a single office, and yet the building has been empty and locked since March.”
Duitsman said that the Extension office has been closed to walk-in traffic in an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading between employees and patrons, and that all services and staff members are available by appointment, with employees continuing to work.
“We are trying to be safe and keep people in the office,” Duitsman said.
Duitsman said she was discouraged by Dent’s statement that the partnership was one-sided.
“I don’t really understand that statement, and it makes me sad that that is the perception. I think communication can be better so that we can show that we have these outcomes,” Duitsman said.
Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips and Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson voted to accept the budget cuts as recommended.
“We are off the chart, tens of thousands of dollars more, than a lot of them that are providing the same services,” Phillips said of Christian County’s spending level for University of Missouri Extension.
Phillips said he had a larger financial picture in mind when he made his vote on the Extension budget. Christian County faces a statewide minimum wage increase that will lead to an expanded payroll budget across all departments from 2021 onward.
“”We are at the point in the county of making some tough decisions,” Phillips said.
Phillips compared making cuts to the Extension budget to some financial changes made to Christian County’s cost-sharing agreement with cities and special road districts for road projects.
“It’s not just one thing, it’s an accumulative effect of where we are trying to save money so we don’t catch ourselves a year or two from now in a very difficult spot, financially, of starting to have to take away,” Phillips said.
Phillips added that he hopes the MU Extension Council for Christian County will find ways to fund 4-H programming.
“I hope there will be some avenues to keep that program going,” Phillips said. “At the end of the day, I have to set my personal opinions and views aside and make the decision I feel is in the best interest of the county.”
Western District Commissioner Hosea Bilyeu cast the dissenting vote against the budget cuts, and he said felt that Christian County could afford University of Missouri Extension’s funding requests for the upcoming year, and that Dent’s recommendation was based on how much funding sources other than Christian County should put into the Extension program.
“I think that’s primarily a philosophical decision, not a financial decision,” Bilyeu said. “We already have money going out next year that will exceed what we spent this year.”
Bilyeu applauded Christian County’s Extension office for its leadership capability.
“We’ve really set a high goal of being best. We’ve set a goal of being the pacesetter in our state. I applaud that and I believe we’ve made significant progress. And yet, you seldom move forward by going backward. You seldom become first by pinching pennies, by lowering spending, or by reducing investment. To me, there is absolutely no question that we have been a pacesetter for the Extension work in our community.”
Dent said that the MU Extension office for Christian County has about $70,000 in reserves, and that if an internal office in the Christian County government had 10-12 months worth of reserve funding on hand, she would request that office spend down some of that funding before it requested additional funding from Christian County’s general revenue fund.
Duitsman said Dent’s estimate is not entirely accurate, and that some funding is earmarked for spending other than office operations.
“We do not. We have money in other accounts, money that is—for instance, there may have been a USDA grant over the years, farm-to-school grants,” Duitsman said. “We cannot use those monies for what we have in our budget for county appropriations. We do have some money in reserve, it is not near $70,000.”
Duitsman said the MU Extension office has worked to build its reserve fund, but the task has been difficult.
MU Extension Regional Director Jay Chism attended a budget hearing with the Christian County Commission to ask that it reconsider the budget cut proposal.
“Obviously, it’s concerning to us. We really feel like we need the amount of money the council requested. We’d really like to see the growth continue that our office had,” Chism said. “Our goal, our mission is to provide educational programming to every county in the state, that doesn’t change.”
Robertson said his vote for the budget cuts was based on the auditor’s recommendation and was fiscally-motivated.
“I’m for progress, but guys, every time we move forward and move forward, and move forward, the people paying for that are our taxpayers,” Robertson said.
The Christian County Commission is scheduled to make a final vote on the 2021 budget, including the MU Extension office budget, on Jan. 11, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.