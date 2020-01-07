Four applied, but none of the applicants from Christian County received licenses to operate medical marijuana backend facilities.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced completion of its reviews for medical marijuana facility applications. Would-be business owners applied for certifications to operate cultivation, transportation and laboratory testing facilities.
A total of 577 entities applied for cultivation licenses from the state, which would allow for the cultivation of medical cannabis that would be sold to Missouri dispensaries. The Department of Health and Senior Services approved 60 cultivation licenses with an announcement on Dec. 26, and announced that 517 cultivation applications had been denied. Three applications from Nixa and one from Highlandville were among those denied.
“Denials are issued for several reasons, including failure to meet minimum qualification, the results of an analysis for substantial common control, the results of application scoring, or application withdrawal,” the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website states.
Applications for medical marijuana dispensaries are still subject to review and future announcements. In 2019, at least two persons came forward to the Nixa City Council to discuss their interests in possibly opening medical marijuana dispensaries in Nixa.
The nearest lab testing facilities to Christian County are in Galena in Stone County and on North Grant Avenue in Springfield. The nearest approved transportation facility operator, CST Transportation, is in Walnut Grove in northwestern Greene County.
On Nov. 6, 2018, Missouri voters passed Amendment 2 by popular vote, which established medical marijuana as a product that could be produced and sold in Missouri. More than 1.5 million voters cast “yes” votes for Amendment 2, securing 65.5 percent of the votes in the election.
Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) received 2,163 online applications by the deadline of Aug. 19 from those hoping to obtain licenses from DHSS for cultivation, dispensary, manufacturing and testing laboratory facilities for the state’s medical marijuana program.
The application system received more than 1,200 applications in the final three days, including more than 800 applications in the final 24 hours. Thus far, DHSS has received more than $13 million in application fees from persons who want to be in the business of medical cannabis.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services used Colorado as a model to project that 2-3 percent of Missourians will be utilizing a medical marijuana card to obtain the drug, which equates to about 150,000 people—almost the estimated population of Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.