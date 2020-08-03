The scenes are rapidly changing along two of Christian County’s most driven highways.
Construction and renovation of a pair of CoxHealth “super clinics” are progressing without much interference from the COVID-19 pandemic. Rain, not a virus, has been the biggest cause of any construction delays so far.
In Ozark, the new facility will be located off the U.S. Highway 65 interchange with State Route CC. Workers are repurposing and adding to a building that once housed offices for HealthMEDX.
In Nixa, the clinic is being built new off of Old Wilderness Road on U.S. Highway 160 just north of its intersection with Highway 14.
The super clinics will replace the current primary care and urgent care facilities in Christian County. CoxHealth Ozark Pediatrics will also move into to the new Ozark facility.
Once complete, the clinics, each more than 30,000 square feet, will offer primary care, urgent care, dedicated pediatric offices and physical therapy in one place. In Ozark, the clinic will also house a pharmacy.
J.E. Dunn Construction of Kansas City is the principal contractor for the Nixa clinic, while St. Louis based KCI Construction Company is the principal contractor for the Ozark project.
BSA Design Group serves as the designer for both buildings, and H Design Group, LLC, is the architectural designer.
CoxHealth announced the projects in November 2019. At the time, they were said to be a good example of public entities such as the city of Nixa and Show Me Christian County working with a private health care provider and a builder.
Show Me Christian County is an economic development partnership backed by the city governments of Ozark and Nixa, the Christian County Commission and the chambers of commerce of Ozark and Nixa. Its offices at housed inside Nixa City Hall.
The facilities will offer Save My Spot for Urgent Care appointments, which allows patients to request a time to be seen online prior to arrival and wait at home.
