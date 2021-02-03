First responders from Christian County received first doses of COVID-19 vaccines Jan. 29.
The vaccinations came about through an agreement between the Christian County Commission, the Christian County Emergency Management Agency and Alps Pharmacy of Nixa.
The state of Missouri's prioritization plan for COVID-19 vaccination identifies law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management and critical public works personnel among those in the "Phase 1B" category of persons currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
“Our hope is to be able to vaccinate all Christian County first responders who wish to receive the vaccine," Christian County Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower said. "Being able to complete these first priority groups will allow us to move forward toward wide spread vaccination opportunities for citizens across the county.”
The Christian County Emergency Management Agency set up space at Union Hill Church of Christ in Nixa to operate a temporary vaccine clinic.
Christian County Eastern District Commissioner Lynn Morris, a retired pharmacist, noted the undertaking that the vaccination effort represents for Alps Pharmacy.
“We can’t thank the folks at Alps Pharmacy enough for stepping forward to help us get these people who protect us in a safer position to do their jobs," Morris said.
Organizers also used the Friday event as an opportunity to do a small-scale test run the plan that will likely be used int he coming months to set up vaccination sites in Christian County. The countywide vaccination plan will be rolled out as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services expands access for persons who are eligible to receive vaccines.
The prioritization and phasing plan for vaccine distribution in Missouri was established by the Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and detailed in an Order issued Jan. 14.
Hopefully, this means those of us who are over 75 and have underlying health conditions will be receiving ours soon.
