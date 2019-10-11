Nixa Public Schools is on trend with the rest of Christian County: it’s growing, and it’s growing fast.
Since 1986, the Nixa school district has seen its student population escalate steadily. Last year, its student population of 6,120 pupils was its highest yet, and according to a January report by Blue Springs-based Business Information Services, LLC, it could be a long time before enrollment plateaus and stops climbing.
“We see no reason to believe this enrollment trend should slow down,” Business Information Services Principal Owner Preston Smith said in the report, “and in fact, we believe the growth during the next decade is going to be stronger than has occurred during the last five years.”
That means by 2028, the district may need roughly 79,000 square feet of extra building space to accommodate its students. In the next 10 years, the number of school-age children in Nixa is set to increase by 4.6 percent. Its schools could one day be home to almost 8,000 Eagles.
The Springfield Metropolitan Area is part of what is to thank for increased enrollment, according to the report. It’s apparent the area’s workforce finds Nixa, and all 55.1 square miles of its school district, an extremely favorable place to live. Niche.com rates the Nixa School District No. 1 in southwest Missouri. On average, for every 18 new jobs, there’s a new student walking through the school district’s halls.
Nixa’s favorability, obviously, has also meant the inflated addition of single family homes.
“During the last 30 years, in Stone and Christian Counties in the Nixa School District, there has been an average of 263 new single family homes built each year,” the report reads.
The statistical relationship between new housing and enrollment, however, is weak. House sales, as it turns out, is twice as likely to predict future enrollment. After all, the report reads, only 11.5 percent of Nixa students live in homes developed in the last 10 years.
It is predicted increased enrollment will also be due to the number of childbearing women in the district.
“During the next decade, the number of childbearing-age women are expected to increase by 25 percent, from a current estimated 5,591 to 7,030,” the report reads. “Even at 0.6 children per household, the additional women should result in 863 more children living in the district.”
So, where will the additional students go? According to the report, the district can accommodate an additional 843 pupils, though some schools are already proving overcrowded, including Summit Intermediate School.
“The overcrowding at Summit can easily be fixed by redrawing the attendance boundary slightly to send more students to Inman,” the report reads. “However, with all students going to a single high school, there are no attendance boundary lines to tweak to send more students to another high school. In order to break even on the capacity limits, there would need to (be) 21,920 square feet added to the high school by 2023.”
It’s a good thing a long-range plan on the Nixa School District website accounts for such hefty estimates. The demographics report can be found there, too. For more information visit http://NixaPublicSchools.net.
