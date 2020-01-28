The owner bought his property sight unseen, and for the second time in a year, a piece of property off Highway 14 is up for rezoning in a Nixa City Council debate.
In October 2019, a man named Eduard Rusu of Troutdale, Oregon purchased 1.004 acres of land at the intersection of Highway 14 and Shangri-La Court in eastern Nixa. He bought the land through an auction on the internet.
“When he bought the lot at an online auction, he thought that it might be a place where he could build a residence for himself, but once he got there and really discovered that there was a lift station next door and it was on a very busy highway,” attorney Harry Styron said while representing Rusu to the Nixa City Council.
Rusu requested that the land be rezoned from single-family residential (R-1) to general commercial (GC).
The Nixa Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the rezoning request. City staff, however, recommended approval, based on the proposed zoning change’s compliance with the Nixa comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan, the planner wrote in his report, “recognizes and supports the preservation of major collector corridors for commercial activity. Highway 14 is one of two major corridors present in (Nixa.)” The planner went on to write that commercial strip development “should be made available to serve future market areas.”
Mayor Brian Steele noted that the city council pulled rank on the Nixa Planning and Zoning Commission the last time the property came up for rezoning.
“I’ll remind you that council overruled planning and zoning last time,” Steele said.
Nixa Director of Planning and Development Travis Cossey explained that the planning and zoning commission made its recommendation based on prior history with the property and its reaction to the city council’s previous determination on how the property fits into Nixa’s master plan.
“The motion was made, however there were no reasons presented during the motion. There was a wealth of discussion during the meeting,” Cossey said. “Discussion during the planning and zoning commission meeting centered around the access to Highway 14, and also the desirability of the neighbors for the rezoning from R-1 to commercial.”
When asked about his client’s intentions for the property, Styron said there are none at the moment, but that commercial zoning could make the property more marketable in the future.
“He is hoping that someone, it could be himself, could use it for retail. He doesn’t have a specific plan,” Styron said.
Nixa annexed the property into the city in 1991, and zoned it as low-density, single-family residential. In 2002, a preliminary plat and rezoning request led to three acres of land being split into four lots. Rusu’s acre of land is now one of those four lots. In 2002, the property was rezoned for multi-family residential zoning.
In February 2019, the Nixa City Council voted to rezone the property back to single-family residential, and did so against the recommendations of the Nixa Planning and Zoning Commission.
District 2 Councilman Matt Barker, who lives in a nearby subdivision, remembers the debate resulting in a 6-0 vote of approval.
“I was pretty vocal last year in favor of rezoning this from R-3 to R-1, I just find it interesting that we’re talking about it,” Barker said.
The property came up for discussion again on Jan. 27, after the Christian County Headliner News had gone to press.
