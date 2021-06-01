A judge has denied bond for an 88-year-old man accused of committing a fatal shooting in Ozark.
Larry L. Shaw has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Kenneth “Kenny” Barnes, 52. Barnes died May 19, after a shooting incident at his home on North 31st Street in Ozark.
Shaw appeared before Associate Circuit Judge Doug Bacon in a Christian County courtroom on May 25. Bacon denied Shaw the opportunity to post bond and get out of jail, and set Shaw’s next hearing for June 8. Online court records show Shaw does not yet have an attorney representing him.
Ozark police were called to a house just east of Fremont Road, at 11:30 a.m. May 19, for a medical call and reports of a person who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. When police arrived at the house, they found Barnes lying dead outside in the yard.
According to a probable cause statement used to charge Shaw, an emergency medical services worker at the scene told police that Shaw, “made numerous spontaneous utterances while on scene, and about shooting and killing the victim.”
The EMS worked also told police that Shaw was holding a gun when the ambulance crew arrived at the house.
According to the probably cause statement, Shaw has lived at the house on North 31st Street for six or seven years. Barnes’ friends have indicated that Barnes and his wife took Shaw into their home in order to help care for him.
Shaw told an Ozark police detective he was angry about Barnes telling him to do chores, and that “he was tired of being mistreated,” and that Barnes “would call him numerous names using vulgar language.”
According to Barnes’ obituary from a funeral home in his hometown of Buffalo, Barnes was a father of three and a grandfather of two. Barnes worked as an emergency medical technician and then an emergency medical dispatcher with the Mercy hospital system in Springfield.
The detective’s probable cause statement alleges that Shaw used a gun stored between cushions of a recliner to wait for three hours before Barnes came upstairs on the morning on May 19, and that’s when Shaw allegedly pointed the gun and shot Barnes.
The detective also wrote that Shaw did not show any remorse as he was questioned by police. The detective wrote that Shaw said, “i wasn’t scared and was kind of tickled when I shot him. Larry said he had no regrets of shooting Kenneth and was glad he was dead.”
