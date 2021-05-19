State lawmakers gathered at an Ozark firearms business and gun range to celebrate passage of a bill awaiting Gov. Mike Parson's signature.
State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, led a contingent of Republican legislators in celebrating the passage of House Bill 85, known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, or SAPA. The bill declares laws, rules, orders or other actions by the federal government to restrict or prohibit the manufacturing, ownership or use of firearms in Missouri that "exceed the powers granted to the federal government except to the extent they are necessary," to be null.
The lawmakers held a briefing at Sound of Freedom indoor gun range in Ozark on May 17, three days after the bill passed the Missouri General Assembly.
"This was an effort that has been in process for almost a decade. We had constitutional scholars who helped draft this language, attorneys who used precedent of court cases that went all the way back to the very founding of the United States," Burlison said.
Burlison said the bill protects Missouri gun owners from any potential reach by the federal government into their gun cabinets and safes.
"We have an administration, we have a president who is hostile to the values that we hold dear in southwest Missouri, to the values of the Second Amendment," Burlison said.
Burlison used the word "hostile" twice in describing President Biden and/or the executive branch of the federal government.
"The states ratify the Constitution, and so therefore the federal government cannot infringe on our Second Amendment rights. It's reminding them about their place," Burlison said.
Burlison said that the president and his staff are pressing for more “red flag gun laws,” which allow police or citizens to petition state courts to order the temporary confiscation of a person’s firearms if the court deems they pose a danger to themselves or others. Red flag orders can be written in ex parte fashion in some states, meaning the order is enforced quickly, and with respect to the interests of one side in a dispute.
“That means the person has no day in court, they have no say. Suddenly, because of a backroom discussion in a courtroom, they have been deemed to not be allowed to carry firearms, and so I would say that that’s a violation [of the Second Amendment],” Burlison said.
Burlison pointed to two people who helped write some of the bill language. One is Dave Roland, a founding member of the Freedom Center of Missouri. The group is a non-profit advocacy group that officially proclaims itself to be nonpartisan, but has been associated with libertarian ideals. The second is Dale Roberts, an attorney from Ashland considered an expert of laws involving firearms.
The bill also gained support of the Missouri Firearms Coalition. It initially drew some concern from law enforcement groups. Some sheriffs are concerned about how the bill would affect, or perhaps disallow, their ability to cooperate with federal law enforcement agents attempting to stop violent criminals.
Burlison says the language is intended to make sure police officers and sheriff's deputies in Missouri won't have to enforce undue federal gun control laws.
"Principally, most law enforcement agents are very supportive of the Second Amendment, and they don't want to be enforcing something that they consider to be a violation of the Second Amendment," Burlison said.
If signed into law, the bill would do little to limit federal law enforcement agents, such as U.S. Marshals or FBI agents, from enforcing gun laws in Missouri.
"Unfortunately, we cannot unwrite federal law. Just in the same way that marijuana is still illegal in Missouri, and yet our local law enforcement officers are not enforcing marijuana laws, it's very similar. In fact, it's using the exact same concept," Burlison said. "We cannot stop federal agents from doing their thing."
State Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Republic, carried the bill through its final hours in the Missouri House of Representatives, where it passed by a vote of 111-42.
"This bill is the strongest bill in the United States that will hold our Second Amendment, and make sure that it isn't infringed upon," Taylor said.
Taylor spoke against any laws that would limit ammunition capacity or the type of firearms that people may legally possess. Taylor sees the law as an anti-firearm commandeering measure.
"We have an administration who is right now trying to redefine what a short-barrel rifle is. They're trying to make law-abiding citizens in the state of Missouri illegal, and the weapons that they possess illegal overnight," Taylor said. "The federal government is coming after our firearms. This is no longer a hypothetical."
Opposition to SAPA
The Missouri House Democratic Caucus referred to the law as "hilariously unconstitutional" on its official Twitter account.
"For the record, SAPA protects nobody and could impose punitive fines on law enforcement entities," Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, a U.S. Air Force veteran who has gone on record several times in the past as a gun owner and Second Amendment rights supporter, shared on her official Twitter account.
Democrats in the Missouri Senate stalled House Bill 85 until about 9 p.m. on March 13. State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, offered an amendment that Senate Republicans ultimately turned down before the Senate voted 22-10 to pass the bill.
"I offered an amendment to protect victims of domestic assault by denying their CONVICTED abusers access to a firearm. The same GOP senators rejected my amendment. Who and what are we protecting?" Arthur tweeted on May 13.
Arthur reported receiving threats from gun rights supporters in the middle of the session. Threats and attempts to intimidate lawmakers were not reportedly limited to Democrats.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters working for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in Jefferson City that he and his family had been threatened with violence in the event that the Missouri Senate did not vote on the bill, which it ultimately did late on May 13, a day before the end of the 2021 legislative session. Rowden downplayed the threats, sent via email, but said police were monitoring his home.
Rep. Peter Meredith, D-St. Louis, also spoke up about the potential for domestic abusers to acquire guns, and potentially use those guns to commit violent acts against spouses, domestic partners or other family members.
"If the domestic abuser has a restraining order but no criminal conviction then yes under this bill they are 'law abiding' and entitled to their gun, because state law doesn’t prohibit them from having it, only federal law does - which this bill declares null and void," Meredith posted to his official Twitter account.
Meredith pointed to rioters who carried out an insurrection of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. as an example of the persons Burlison, Taylor and other GOP lawmakers are playing to by sponsoring the SAPA bill.
"We've seen a rise in fringe thinking. We saw an insurrection on our Capitol. Passing bills like this emboldens people with these really outside views. It gives credibility when we know what we're saying here today is not about safety and it's not constitutional," Meredith said on the House debate floor.
Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, felt that the language contained in the SAPA bill doesn't fit actions being taken in effort to curb gun violence.
"I think that we take an unrealistic look to the Second Amendment, and I really think that this is a solution in search of a problem," May said.
Burlison acknowledged that SAPA had opposition, and thanked Republicans who supported the effort to pass the bill in the waning hours of the 2021 legislative session. A "grassroots" effort, Burlison said, pushed the bill to a final vote in the House.
"People were trying to kill it, often trying to kill it silently," Burlison said. "We put so much attention and pressure on this bill every step of the way that it made it undeniable, that this bill could not be quietly killed."
State Rep. Bishop Davidson, R-Republic, spoke at the press conference at Sound of Freedom in Ozark. He said the SAPA bill is about asserting the rights states hold to govern themselves.
"States' rights, states' authority being infringed--that's not a new idea. That's a centuries old idea," Davidson said, adding that the new law is more about securing certain liberties that allow states to better govern themselves. "It lays out a roadmap for how we might push back against federal encroachment in the future. We can't rely on congressmen, senators or even the president to effectively reduce the size of our federal government."
