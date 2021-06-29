The U.S. Department of Justice pushed the Missouri governor, and now Republican lawmakers are pushing back.
Legislators who represent Christian County are on one side of a shoving match over gun laws. State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, and State Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Republic, spoke out against a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice to Gov. Mike Parson over the context of House Bill 85.
Known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, or SAPA, the bill declares laws, rules, orders or other actions by the federal government to restrict or prohibit the manufacturing, ownership or use of firearms in Missouri that "exceed the powers granted to the federal government except to the extent they are necessary," to be null. Parson signed the bill into law.
"The U.S. Department of Justice may be fine with taking firearms away from law-abiding citizens without due process, but that is a bridge too far in Missouri and state resources will not be used for that unconstitutional task," Burlison and Taylor said in a joint statement issued June 22.
Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton wrote the letter to Parson on June 16, as was first reported by the Associated Press. Based on what he called "significant public safety risks," Boynton asked Missouri lawmakers to clarify the scope of the law.
"HB 85 threatens to immediately disrupt the working relationship between federal and state law enforcement officers, many of whom work shoulder-to-shoulder on various joint task forces, for which Missouri receives ample federal grants and other technical assistance," Boynton wrote. "In addition, HB 85 risks sowing confusion among both the regulated community of federal firearms licensees, who are obligated under criminal penalty to comply with federal law, and Missouri citizens."
Burlison said the bill protects Missouri gun owners from any potential reach by the federal government into their gun cabinets and safes.
"We have an administration, we have a president who is hostile to the values that we hold dear in southwest Missouri, to the values of the Second Amendment," Burlison said at the press briefing May 17.
Burlison used the word "hostile" twice in describing President Biden and/or the executive branch of the federal government.
"The states ratify the Constitution, and so therefore the federal government cannot infringe on our Second Amendment rights. It's reminding them about their place," Burlison said.
Supremacy Clause
In the letter, Boynton said that House Bill 85 raises "significant concerns" about the Supremacy Clause found in Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution.
"Under our federal system, a state cannot nullify federal law. Instead, where federal law conflicts with state law, state law is preempted," Boynton wrote.
The Supremacy Clause found in Article 6 reads, "This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding."
University of Virginia School of Law professor Caleb Nelson and University of Pennsylvania Law School professor Kermit Roosevelt explore the Supremacy Clause in a joint article found in the National Constitution Center's Interactive Constitution.
"The core message of the Supremacy Clause is simple: the Constitution and federal laws (of the types listed in the first part of the Clause) take priority over any conflicting rules of state law," Nelson and Roosevelt write.
That doesn't mean the Supremacy Clause is unchallenged.
"Every year, courts decide an enormous number of cases that involve whether a particular federal statute should be understood to preempt a particular aspect of state law. Often, the key disputes in these cases boil down to questions of statutory interpretation," Nelson and Roosevelt write.
The Nation Constitution Center is supported by the largely conservative Federalist Society, the more progressive American Constitution Society and by the College Board. Its creation was funded through a grant from the John Templeton Foundation.
Missouri could go on to see House Bill 85, or the Second Amendment Preservation Act, challenged and interpreted in court. In their statement from June 22, Burlison and Taylor expressed confidence that SAPA could withstand any legal challenges.
"From the 1842 court decision of Prigg vs. Pennsylvania, to Printz vs. the United States, and most recently, NFIB vs. Sebelius, the courts have consistently ruled that there is a prohibition of federal usurpation, or "commandeering" of state resources," Burlison and Taylor wrote. "Law enforcement agencies cannot be forced into doing the work of the federal government, especially when such work is unconstitutional in the hearts and minds of many Missourians."
Burlison said that some of the legal research leading up to House Bill 85's passage in 2021 dated back to about a decade before the bill's adoption.
Federal law enforcement
In his letter, Boynton wrote that federal agencies would continue to enforce laws governing guns in Missouri.
"Because HB 85 conflicts with federal firearms laws and regulations, federal law supersedes this new statute; all provisions of federal laws and their implementing regulations therefore continue to apply. Federal law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Marshals Service, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern and Western Districts of Missouri, will continue to execute their duties to enforce all federal firearms laws and regulations," Boynton wrote.
On May 17 in Ozark, Burlison acknowledged that federal agents could and would regulate firearms in Missouri.
"Unfortunately, we cannot unwrite federal law. Just in the same way that marijuana is still illegal in Missouri, and yet our local law enforcement officers are not enforcing marijuana laws, it's very similar. In fact, it's using the exact same concept," Burlison said. "We cannot stop federal agents from doing their thing."
Line in the sand
Taylor spoke against any laws that would limit ammunition capacity or the type of firearms that people may legally possess. Taylor sees the law as an anti-firearm commandeering measure.
"We have an administration who is right now trying to redefine what a short-barrel rifle is. They're trying to make law-abiding citizens in the state of Missouri illegal, and the weapons that they possess illegal overnight," Taylor said. "The federal government is coming after our firearms. This is no longer a hypothetical."
During the 2021 session of the Missouri General Assembly, SAPA gained support of the Missouri Firearms Coalition. It initially drew some concern from law enforcement groups. Some sheriffs are concerned about how the bill would affect, or perhaps disallow, their ability to cooperate with federal law enforcement agents attempting to stop violent criminals.
Boynton also called attention to violent crimes in his letter to Parson, who was the sheriff of Polk County from 1993-2004.
"At a time when homicides have increased in Missouri and neighboring states, measures that impair the effective enforcement of federal law will increase the risk of violent crime in our communities," Boynton wrote.
Parson spoke out against what he called overreach by the federal government on June 14, the day he signed SAPA into law.
“Throughout my law enforcement career and now as governor of the state of Missouri, I have and always will stand for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights,” Parson said. “This legislation today draws a line in the sand and demonstrates our commitment to reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property.”
