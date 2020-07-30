A man from Clever who allegedly dropped a baby and hit its head against a doorway pleaded guilty to a single felony charge.
Trevor Taylor, 29, pleaded guilty on July 26 to the class D felony of endangering the welfare of a child. Circuit Judge Laura Johnson is scheduled to sentence Taylor on Aug. 26, in Ozark. Clever police arrested Taylor on Aug. 23, 2019, and prosecutors originally charged Taylor with three counts of felony child abuse.
In a probable cause statement filed in the original court documents, a Clever police officer described responding to a 911 call from a house on Christopher Lane. He first encountered a woman “crying uncontrollably.” The woman reportedly told the police officer that Taylor had dropped a baby in the kitchen of the house.
According to the probable cause statement, the police officer knocked on the door, and Taylor answered it, holding a baby. The police officer wrote that the baby’s nose was bleeding. The police officer allegedly asked if he could see the baby, and leaned in to place his hands under the child’s armpits.
“Abruptly, Trevor jerked the baby out of my hands, causing the baby to hit his head on the front door. Instinctively, I reached out to block the baby’s head,” the police officer wrote in the statement. “Trevor spun away, causing the baby to hit his head again.”
The police officer allegedly continued to ask Taylor to hand him the child, whose age is unspecified in the court document. Two more law enforcement officers, a second Clever police officer and a Christian County sheriff’s deputy, arrived to try to help.
“For approximately 5-10 minutes, all three law enforcement officers tried to safely get control of the baby,” the primary Clever police officer wrote in his statement.
Police allege that Taylor caused the baby to hit his head against the front door of the house at least five additional times. Police say they convinced Taylor to move from the front doorway into the kitchen, where a Clever police officer eventually convinced Taylor to hand him the baby.
Police then gave the child to emergency medical technicians, who took the baby to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. The baby suffered what were classified as class 1 trauma injuries.
Endangering the welfare of a child, and creating substantial risk to that child, is a class D felony under Missouri law. Upon conviction, a person found guilty of abuse or neglect of a child may be sentenced to a prison sentence of 2-7 years, or one year in a county jail. They may also be fined up to $10,000.
