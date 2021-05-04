Gunshots turned to 25 years in prison for a St. Louis man arrested after a 2019 fight at a Christian County gentlemen's club.
Michael L. Madison, 38, was sentenced to spend 25 years in a Missouri prison according to the terms of a plea agreement he reached with Christian County prosecuting attorneys. Madison pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon, in this case shooting from a moving vehicle at a person, first degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for unlawful use of a weapon, a class B felony under Missouri law. The sentence will run concurrently with seven years for assault, seven years for possession of a controlled substance and four years for resisting arrest.
The distribution of a controlled substance conviction carries a 10-year prison sentence that will run consecutive to the 15-year unlawful use of a firearm sentence, meaning Madison could spend up to 25 years in prison in total.
Instead of going to prison, Madison was taken to the Franklin County Jail in Union, where he is scheduled to enter a plea in another criminal case on May 18.
Madison was arrested by Sullivan police in Franklin County on May 6, 2019, after a chase ended in an accident. Madison is believed to have jumped from an interstate highway overpass and injuring himself in effort to avoid arrest. Madison is accused of attempting two carjackings. Madison reportedly jumped from an overpass on Interstate 44 and fell about 15 feet.
He then allegedly fled from a St. Louis hospital before completing his treatment to get away from officers for a second time.
Madison was indicted in Christian County on Jan. 5, 2019, after a police chase started with gunfire in Nixa and reached speeds of 140 mph.
On 4:03 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2019, Nixa police officers were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Bentwater Drive for reports of shots fired. A 9-1-1 caller reported bullets flying from a silver Cadillac sedan toward a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
According to a probable cause statement, a Nixa police officer attempted to stop the Cadillac, which accelerated to speeds between 120 and 140 mph, according to the police report. The fleeing vehicle led police from Nixa south through Highlandville to Spokane.
Stone County sheriff’s deputies attempted to use spike strips to stop the vehicle. The car continued on, until, “the driver lost control of the vehicle,” at the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Missouri Highway 176 south of Spokane. The car exited the road from the southbound lane, traveled down an embankment and stopped.
According to the probable cause statement, police seized evidence from the vehicle that included two spent shell casings, a .45-caliber handgun with a round in the chamber, a needle with dried blood found in the glove box, and plastic bags containing substances suspected to be 27 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed quantity of a substance believed to be heroin. The probable cause statement says the substances were sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for analysis.
Police interviewed a woman who had allegedly been in the car with Madison during the pursuit. According to the probable cause statement, the woman told police she had been with Madison from about 2:15 a.m. to the time the pursuit ended, which was sometime after 4 a.m. The woman allegedly told police they had been at Illusions Gentlemen’s Club in Nixa. The woman told police she was waiting in the car when Madison came out of the building with a cut on his head, screaming foul language.
According to the probable cause statement, the woman told police they traveled southbound from Illusions on Highway 160, and that at one point, Madison put his arm over her and she heard gunshots.
Reportedly, no one was hit by gunfire.
The police report recounts some confusion over Madison’s last name being Nunn, because he originally told police his last name was Nunn and signed his paperwork at the emergency room at Cox Medical Center North in Springfield as “M. Nunn.” At the Christian County Jail, Madison told deputies his last name was Madison, and gave a social security number to match.
“According to Madison’s criminal history, he has given multiple names, birthdays and socials in the past,” the probable cause statement says.
Interstate chase, hospital escape
Madison had another run-in with law enforcement agents on May 4, 2019.
According to a report in the Columbia Missourian and another on KMOV, Madison was allegedly fleeing from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and St. James police when he reached Bourbon, Missouri. At Exit 218, a vehicle turned the wrong way onto an exit ramp and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway.
The pursuit reportedly continued seven miles east into Sullivan, when the vehicle crashed into the side of another vehicle on an entry ramp. Madison allegedly exited the car and attempted to steal a vehicle from a passing motorist, but the vehicle sped away.
That’s when Madison allegedly ran away from police officers and jumped from the Exit 225 overpass, falling about 15 feet onto Interstate 44. Madison ran toward a stopped vehicle on the highway and attempted to force the driver from the vehicle. According to Sullivan police, the driver pulled a handgun, and Madison and the driver began to struggle over the gun. As the driver threw the handgun into the backseat of the vehicle, a Sullivan police officer allegedly arrested Madison.
Three people, including a juvenile, were injured during the chase from St. James to Sullivan, a span of 30 miles of Interstate highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.