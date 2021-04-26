Gov. Mike Parson announced the resignation of the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as efforts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic wage on across the state.
Dr. Randall Williams stepped down from the top leadership role in the DHSS, effective immediately on April 20. Parson named Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Parson accepted a letter of resignation from Dr. Williams, making Williams' exit immediate.
“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Parson said. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Knodell has served as deputy chief of staff to Parson since 2017. Over the past year, he has played a key part in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts and taken a leading role in vaccine rollout and distribution in Missouri.
“As deputy chief of staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “For more than a year, he has also played a leading role in Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts, and I am more than confident in him to take over as acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.”
Williams has been a fixture at the governor's briefings on COVID-19 since the state's response to the pandemic began in March 2020. He last spoke to reporters on April 1, and he actually spoke about Knodell.
"I very much want to thank Robert Knodell, he continues to lead us with what I think is wisdom as we have to make lots of decisions that--it's a very dynamic situation. We're fortunate to have a plan with our North Star of protecting the most vulnerable," Williams said.
Williams also used what turned out to be his final official press briefing to talk about vaccinations for COVID-19.
"The more we learn about the vaccines, the more encouraged we are," Williams said.
Williams had been in Kansas City working with community activists encouraging groups that were historically resistant to public health initiatives to pursue vaccinations.
"It seems counterintuitive, but we see a time coming where we'll have more supply than we have demand, and that's all about hesitancy," Williams said. "We are very purposeful about finding those people that we think people have a relationship with, and when they give them that information, they are a trusted partner. I would say the real gist of our campaign is to find those trusted partners and work with them."
Reactions to the news were mixed as elected officials and key players in Missouri's health response to COVID-19 voiced their views on Twitter.
"I am grateful that Rob Knodell has stepped up to serve further. He has been excellent to work with during the pandemic," CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards tweeted.
Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, R-Springfield, issued a parting shot ina statement from the Democratic Caucus. Quade referred to a 2019 lawsuit by Planned Parenthood of St. Louis against the DHSS, Parson and Williams, in which Williams was deposed under oath. In the deposition, Williams gave sworn testimony that he used state funds to track the menstrual cycles of women who had accessed services as a St. Louis clinic, and he was determined to close that clinic.
"During his tenure at the Department of Health and Senior Services, Director Williams unethically tracked the menstrual cycles of Missouri women without their knowledge or consent, bungled the implementation of legalized medical marijuana, led the state's failed response to COVID-19 and routinely refused to answer basic questions from lawmakers. Through it all he somehow managed to keep his job," Quade said. "With his sudden unexplained resignation, one can't help but wonder what finally convinced the governor to show him the door."
