New University of Missouri Extension Council members took oaths of office, and two Christian County community leaders received awards at the Christian County University of Missouri Extension Annual Meeting on Feb. 11, 2021.
Nine new members were welcomed to the council: Craig Carson, Joni Chudomelka, Jenni Davis, David Hoover, Mark Jenkins, Michael Middleton, Lynn Morris, Stephen Short and Tammy Short. Christian County Clerk Kay Brown administered their oaths.
The council also elected new officers for the 2021 term. Middleton will be the chair, Robert Kerly will serve as the vice-chair, Darla Boice is the secretary and Tammy Short will serve as treasurer.
During the ceremonies, the Christian County MU Extension Council recognized Josh Bird and Shannon Eby with the MU Extension Leaders Honor Roll Award.
“Throughout the state, MU Extension partners with dedicated volunteers and community leaders who play a vital role in advancing our mission and serving the needs of the people of Missouri. The Leaders Honor Roll Award is one way we recognize outstanding leaders and volunteers who have supported and helped to advance the MU Extension mission in Christian County,” said Dr. Pam Duitsman, Christian County MU Extension Engagement Specialist.
Bird has a long history of serving others in Christian County in many capacities, including as a Council member for Christian County MU Extension. For the past two years, Bird held the role of council chair, offering leadership for the county council and for MU Extension programming throughout Christian County.
"Josh has brought a humble, sensible and hard-working commitment and a do-the-right-thing approach to the role of chairperson," Duitsman said.
Eby has served as a program leader with MU Extension, and has also served on the council for the past two years as council treasurer.
Eby took the lead as the program coordinator for the University of Missouri Extension Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program in Christian County. This program offers free tax help for people with low-to-moderate incomes. Eby coordinated the program, trained and directed other volunteers, and extended partnership sites within Christian County. Over the past three years, volunteers prepared and filed more than 31,000 returns for families across the state of Missouri. It is estimated that this effort saved Missouri families more than $6 million in preparation fees. Refunds from the returns totaled over $19 million.
VITA volunteers like Shannon help families keep more of the money they earn, and also help reduce the strain on community support systems.
“The leadership of both of these individuals has been exceptional and very much appreciated. As both of their council terms are ending this year, they will be missed for their extensive contributions, but also as valued colleagues and friends,” Duitsman said.
Selection for the Leaders Honor Roll is based on community leadership efforts that support MU Extension’s efforts to enhance economic viability; educate and build strong individuals, families and communities; and create and sustain healthy environments.
University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at https://extension.missouri.edu or call the local Christian County office at (417) 581-3558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.