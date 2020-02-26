Ozark’s newest fire station is almost ready, but not quite operational.
As a completion date closes in for Ozark Fire Station No. 2, the fire district is also searching for its next fire chief. On Feb. 19, the Ozark Fire Protection District posted a job description and announcement for the fire chief position on its website. Assistant Fire Chief Rob Crawford, Ozark’s acting fire chief, said the position was posted to the job board on the International Fire Chiefs Association website on Feb. 16.
“There are three or four applicants already,” Crawford said. “It’s out there.”
Crawford said the Ozark Fire Protection District plans to be interviewing candidates for the chief job at the end of March.
The fire district broke ground in May 2019 on what will soon be Ozark Fire Station No. 2, a $1.7 million building off of North 25th Street in Ozark. The 6,800-square foot building will be staffed at all times. The fire station sits in an industrially-zoned area on Cabinet Drive, near the intersection of North 25th Street and Walk On Drive.
In mid-February, the fire district received denial of an application for a building occupancy permit, which Crawford chalked up to a technical mistake.
“We failed our inspection because the plans call for the fire alarm system for that building to be monitored by a third party. Well, it came down to where we are basically the third party that ends up there anyway,” Crawford said.
To solve the problem, the fire department needs to obtain a written statement from its project engineer that the fire district can monitor its own building for fire alarms.
Additionally, the city of Ozark won’t issue a permanent occupancy permit until the building’s outdoor landscaping features are up to code, but Crawford said that won’t occur until spring, when weather conditions better allow for landscaping work. The city of Ozark will give the fire district a temporary occupancy permit, but it must prove that it has the funding to complete the landscaping projects once the weather is better.
“The city will allow us a temporary occupancy without the final blessing,” Crawford said. “We’re in the process with that.”
The next step will be to complete the furnishings and fixtures that will make the building more livable and make the building suitable for firefighters to work in it.
“The furniture has been ordered already. We’re working on some signage and things like that,” Crawford said.
Ozark firefighters responded to a total of 3,263 calls in 2018. That includes fire, accident, medical and other emergency calls for service. They responded to 3,448 calls in 2019, a 5.5 percent increase in total call volume for the year.
There are four Ozark fire stations, three of which are staffed.
The Ozark Fire Protection District is now staffed around the clock by paid firefighters tasked with covering emergencies in a 110-square mile area. They work in shifts of 48 hours on the clock followed by 96 hours off.
In 2013, inspectors discovered a significant and dangerous amount of mold growing inside the former Ozark Fire Station No. 2 on North 22nd Street. Also in 2013, voters narrowly approved a 25-cent property tax levy increase, from 38 to 63 cents per $100 assessed valuation, to fund upgrades to equipment and staffing.
The No. 2 station closed in 2017 when the mold returned for a second time, leading to the building’s demolition in 2018.
The Ozark fire district has not built a new fire station in 33 years.
