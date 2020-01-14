Todd Blankenship is in a different jail, and it appears that is where he will stay until his trial concludes in late 2020.
Blankenship, 47, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault in a case that recently moved from Christian County to Platte County on a change of venue agreement.
Blankenship is being held in the Platte County Jail in Platte City, which sits north of Kansas City and more than 200 miles from Ozark.
Blankenship is accused of killing his wife, Staci Whiteley.
Blankenship appeared in Platte County court for the first time Jan. 9. His defense attorney, Springfield-based public defender Sarah Johnson, asked Platte County Presiding Judge James Van Amburg to set a bond for Blankenship or release Blankenship from jail on his own recognizance. The judge denied that motion, and ruled that Blankenship will continue to be held in jail with no bond.
Blankenship’s trial by jury is scheduled to begin Nov. 2.
Johnson and Christian County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite agreed to move Blankenship’s case to Platte County at a hearing Dec. 12, 2019, in Ozark.
Police were dispatched to a house on South Timber Ridge Drive in Nixa at roughly 10 p.m. July 18, 2019, to check the well-being of a person at the home. When police arrived at the scene, they found a “non-responsive” woman inside the home. A person of interest, now identified as Blankenship, arrived at the house and was taken into custody for questioning.
Whiteley, 46, was a mother to four children, according to her obituary. She was a graduate of Nixa High School who worked for Greenlawn Funeral Home before recently deciding to pursue work as a dental assistant.
Whiteley was reportedly shot twice, and the scene at her Nixa home showed signs of a struggle, according to court documents.
Blankenship’s domestic assault charges were filed July 8 — 10 days before Whiteley died, according to court records. Blankenship is accused of assaulting Whiteley in April in Nixa, in June in Nebraska and in July in Nixa. Whiteley reportedly sought an order of protection against Blankenship in June 2019.
