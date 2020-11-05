The overall cost to pay Nixa police officers adds to more than $2.1 million per year, but they are among some of the lowest-paid police officers in the Springfield metro area.
Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell made a presentation to the Nixa City Council on Oct. 19, in which he went over concerns with police wages and asked for some budgeting restructuring to result in pay increases.
“2020 was a very a very challenging time for us over here in law enforcement. With everything going on nationally, you can imagine that the interest in this career field is at all all time low,” Campbell.
At the same time, Nixa appears regularly on the rankings of Missouri’s safest cities, based on its crime rate. The National Council for Home Safety and Security rated Nixa the No. 10 safest city in Missouri in January 2020.
At the same time, Campbell said, that doesn’t mean crimes and the ways in which police officers are treated aren’t discouraging people from choosing law enforcement as a career.
“Look on the news and you can see every day there is some type of story that would certainly deter a person from wanting to be a police officer,” Campbell said. “It keeps us in a constant battle to find qualified people. It also makes our applicant pool very small. There is fierce competition to attract and retain officers.”
Most of Nixa’s hires come from police academies. In Springfield, the Drury University Law Enforcement Academy produces officers who go to work in Nixa, Ozark and at the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. It costs about $8,600 for one student to attend and graduate from the Drury academy, according to Campbell and corroborated by the Drury University website.
“We’re constantly hiring and constantly training. Hiring and training drains our money and our resources,” Campbell said.
In 2019, Nixa police responded to 21,382 calls for service. In 2020, police are on target to respond to more calls. At the same time, the Nixa Police Department has an average of four or five job openings at any time during the year, and has hired nine persons in 2020. The rising stars of the Nixa Police Department are often recruited away to work for other law enforcement agencies for higher pay.
“We have a police department that’s pretty well known in the area for being good, and so now we’re training those people so they can go somewhere else,” District I City Councilman Jarad Giddens said.
In staffing shortages, Campbell said, police service becomes more reactive than proactive, meaning that police officers are spending more time simply responding to one call for service after another than they do working on crime prevention programs and other efforts that deter crime from happening in the first place.
The Nixa City Council is in the process of setting the overall budget for 2021 and will likely vote on its provisions in November. The budget includes a cost-of-living (COLA) adjustment of 1.2 percent for city employees with a maximum-allowable merit raise of 3 percent.
“We’ve also increased their salary 25 percent over the last four or five years, as well, so it is a never-ending arms race,” Mayor Brian Steele said. “Not that they don’t earn it or deserve it, but there is only X-amount of dollars.”
Overall, the city’s salary budget stands to climb from $10.85 million from 2020 to $11.2 million for 2021. Contingent positions, meaning people who could be hired in 2021 to fill vacancies, are not figured into the calculations.
The city council debated raising the police officer starting wage to $18.75 per hour, which would put the wage two cents per hour higher than what’s offered in neighboring Ozark. Such an increase would cost Nixa an estimated $98,000 annually, almost a full percentage point of the city’s overall operating budget. Exempting some ranking officers, such as Chief Campbell, and raising starting wages to $18.84 per hour, would result in a budget increase of $79,000 per year. Exempt officers would still get a cost of living adjustment, which is not factored into the calculation.
Campbell said that 75 percent of the police department staff has worked for the city of Nixa for less than three years.
By the numbers
Starting pay per hour, by agency
$19.16 Christian County
$19.03 Greene County
$18.73 Ozark Police
$18.72 Springfield Police
$18.02 Branson Police
$17.84 Nixa Police
