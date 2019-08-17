Nixa Chamber of Commerce: Ribbon cutting for Simply Chiropractic

The staff of Simply Chiropractic celebrated joining the Nixa Chamber of Commerce with a ceremonial ribbon cutting July 31. The office is located at 6986 West Mt. Vernon in Nixa. Dr. Phillip Guison is the owner of the clinic.

 Submitted photo

