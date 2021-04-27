Nixa locomotive part manufacturer will expand

A Christian County manufacturing business will grow by 10,000 square feet and by about 20 personnel. It will also become part of the city of Nixa.
The Nixa City Council voted 6-0 to accept an agreement with New York Air Brake, formerly Snyder Equipment, for the annexation of more than 15 acres of property on the west side of South Nicholas Road. A development application will allow the company to add on to one of the five buildings on its property.
"They have need to construct a 10,000-square foot addition to one of these buildings, which will, according to the county's regulations, require them to come to the city of Nixa to inquire first about connection to our wastewater facilities," Nixa Director of Planning and Development Garrett Tyson said.
Show Me Christian County is an economic development organization funded through a mix of private and public funding, with the public funds coming from the cities of Nixa and Ozark and from the Christian County Commission. Show Me Christian County President Andrea Sitzes spoke in favor of the New York Air Brake project at a Nixa City Counil meeting April 12.
New York Air Brake makes air brake and train control systems for railroad industry clients worldwide. New York Air Brake announced the acquisition of Snyder Equipment March 19, 2019.
What has previously been called "Project Empire" on Show Me Christian County's documentation to the Nixa City Council in past months, Sitzes said, will add about 20 jobs to New York Air Brake's Nixa site.
"We have been working alongside this company for a couple of years, actually," Sitzes said. "While this is outside the city limits, these jobs are definitely considered jobs here in the local Nixa economy."
The city council's vote came down in favor of what is called an irrevocable consent to annex. A final annexation agreement will come at a later date.
"They have need to construct this building addition relatively quickly, so what staff proposed for was Snyder Equipment to enter into an irrevocable consent to annexation," Tyson said.
The irrevocable consent to annex is a tool that can be used to speed up the development process for property that will be annexed into Nixa at the same time construction is occurring.
When the annexation is finalized, New York Air Brake will employ between 90 and 100 people, and it will become one of the three largest private employers in Nixa.
"We just wanted to speak in favor, and again, how much it's been appreciated for the city staff to really keep the business timeline in mind when working on this project," Sitzes said.
The land is part of unincorporated Christian County, but the annexation allows New York Air Brake to connect to Nixa Utilities' water and wastewater systems without paying the out-of-town fees. It will also keep New York Air Brake from using a septic system.
"The goal of that policy to be to, whenever possible, connect people to public wastewater facilities rather than continue to rely on private wastewater facilities, unless there is no other option," Tyson said.
Stormwater drainage systems will also be designed according to specifications spelled out in Nixa's ordinances.
Snyder is considered an "industry-leading manufacturer of locomotive fueling and serving equipment, as well as locomotive component manufacturing." New York Air Brake did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
G. Samuel Benson, former president and CEO of Snyder, will continue in his current role as head of the division.
“Snyder built a well-earned reputation based on over eight decades of wayside equipment and remanufacturing service experience. We’re very pleased to welcome them to the NYAB family,” said Jason Connell, New York Air Brake senior vice president of marketing, sales, and service.
New York Air Brake has its headquarters in Watertown, New York.
