A Nixa man is scheduled to stand trial in September on a 14-count felony indictment.
Edwin L. Cook, 67, was arraigned Jan. 20, on five counts of second-degree child molestation with a child less than 12 years of age, five counts of third-degree child molestation with a child less than 14 years of age and four counts of enticement of a child.
Cook is accused of inappropriately touching or attempting to touch four different children, all under the age of 15, in a sexual manner over a period of time between Oct. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2019.
At a hearing in Ozark Jan. 20, Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock set cooks trial date for Sept. 13. Cook’s jury trial is scheduled to last for five days. The judge intends to call at least 250 prospective jurors for the selection process on the first day.
A Christian County sheriff’s deputy describes the circumstances of the alleged instances of inappropriate touching in a probable cause statement filed May 30, 2019. The deputy describes three forensic interviews conducted with children on April 1.
The probable cause statement claims that Cook inappropriately touched the children in or around his home in Nixa. He would reportedly ask them questions such as, “Can I?” and “Can I have a feel?” In the indicting documents, a Christian County assistant prosecuting attorney writes that, “such conduct was a substantial step toward the commission of the offense of enticement of a child by attempting to solicit a person less than 15 years of age.”
Charges were filed against Cook on Aug. 5, 2019. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 20, and he was arraigned and arrested Sept. 24. Cook was released from jail on Oct. 1 and placed on house arrest and GPS monitoring.
Second-degree child molestation is a class B felony under Missouri law. Enticement of a child is an unclassified felony, which may be punishable by a life sentence, and a minimum of 10 years in prison, upon conviction.
The range of punishment for a class B felony under Missouri law is a prison sentence of no less than five years and no more than 15 years. A person convicted of child molestation is not eligible for parole until at least 85 percent of their prison sentence has been served.
Two other persons have been indicted in connection to the alleged incidents surrounding Edwin Cook’s charges. Scottie L. Cook, 47, is charged with three class D felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Kristine M. Cook, 31, also faces three charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of child.
Editor’s note: In the Headliner News’ coverage of court cases involving minors, especially with allegations of sex crimes or molestation, some details found in court documents are intentionally omitted. This is done in effort to adhere to the Headliner News’ policies for news coverage and to protect the identities of minors and/or the victims of sexual offenses.
