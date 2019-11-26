A Nixa man faces a total of 14 criminal charges related to an ongoing relationship he allegedly maintained with a child under the age of 15.
Theodoro Vargas Jr., 48, is charged with four counts of second-degree statutory rape, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, six counts of enticement of a child and two counts of possession of child pornography. All 14 charges filed against Vargas are felonies.
Vargas was charged Nov. 13, and arrested by Nixa police Nov. 20. The arrest came after police made contact with a Nixa family on a separate matter and learned of allegations of sexual contact between Vargas and the girl.
Nixa police first interviewed Vargas at the police station on Feb. 4, 2019.
On June 24, 2019, one of the girl’s relatives contacted police to report some messages she found on a laptop computer she had allowed the girl to use. A Nixa police officer identified a series of messages between the girl and Vargas, “based on screen names and accompanying face shots,” that had been ongoing for “several weeks.” According to the probable cause statement, the two discussed sexual encounters among their conversations.
“I noticed a selfie of the two and several nudes,” the Nixa police officer wrote in the probable cause statement. “Based on the messages between the juvenile and the suspect, it is clear he is actively contacting her and pursuing a sexual relationship.”
Vargas was arraigned Nov. 21, and had a bond hearing set for Nov. 26. He is being held without bond in the Christian County Jail in Ozark.
