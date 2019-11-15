There were no protests at a second public hearing for a proposed housing edition, so the Nixa City Council gave developers the go-ahead for Forest Heights.
Forest Heights is platted to sit on 73 acres near Tiffany Highlands and the Woods, subdivisions south of Missouri Highway 14. The property sits south and east of Elegant Drive, or Old Bittersweet Road, east of Ozark Road and north of Muskego Road.
The Nixa City Council approved a rezoning request and the preliminary plat for Forest Heights, both by 6-0 votes, at a meeting Nov. 12.
Only one city councilman spoke on the development during debate, and that was District I Councilman Jarad Giddens favoring the development after Giddens said he drove around the neighborhood to examine the site from the vantage point of the neighboring Woods subdivision.
“They have a really solid tree line. I only saw two houses that would really be able to see this neighborhood,” Giddens said. “This is another one I feel like is something we need and would be a really good fit for the area.”
Springfield attorney John Price addressed the Nixa City Council at a hearing in late October, where he outlined a group of neighboring property owners’ environmental concerns about the proposal to put 236 buildable lots on the 73 acres.
“(Runoff water) is going to be discharged into what we call in the Ozarks a losing stream, which means it is a stream where water is literally sinking out of the bottom of the stream bed and going down. If it finds pathways down into the aquifer, that surface water can get down—if it has pollutants in it, it can pollute the groundwater and people’s wells,” Price said.
All of Price’s clients, he said, own houses with wells that are not part of the Nixa Utilities water system.
There are five sinkholes on the Forest Heights property, two of which function as ponds that will be utilized as stormwater detention basins when building begins.
Engineer Clayton Hines of Shaffer and Hines, representing Forest Heights developer Bussell Building, Inc., pointed out at the October hearing that using sinkholes for stormwater detention is a practice that is explicitly allowed by local and state law.
“There are a lot of rules on how to do that, and we are following all of those,” Hines said. “It is true that sinkholes are a direct conduit into groundwater, very similar to the losing streams that were discussed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.