Nixa historian Wayne Glenn can now add “hall-of-famer” to the long list of words that describes him.
Glenn has been recognized with the Missouri Writers Hall of Fame Quill Award as part of the 2019 class of inductees.
In the past 15 years, the board of directors of the nonprofit Missouri Writers Hall of Fame has awarded writing scholarships to more than 100 high school seniors. To raise funds to provide these college scholarships, Board members have inducted more than 50 literary luminaries into the hall of fame and have sponsored annual recognition events where students can meet their role models.
Missouri Writers Hall of Fame Quill Award winners include Mark Twain, Langston Hughes and Laura Ingalls Wilder.
Glenn, author of 13 different books, continues to write about the history Christian County. His works include “Nixa as Mayberry in 1960,” “Sparta: A Photo Legacy,” “The Ozark of the Ozarks,” “The Ozarks Greatest Hits,” and “Down Home.”
Most recently, Glenn repurposed and rereleased his book, “A Snapshot History,” which chronicles the history of the Christian County panhandle along with northern Stone County. The book was originally released in paperback in 2008, but has been reprinted in hardback form.
Glenn also sells his books by mail. You can find more information through his Facebook page by searching for “Wayne Glenn (the Old Record Collector).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.