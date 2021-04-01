One of the four women charged with murder in a Christian County man’s death by drug overdose is scheduled to stand trial in 2022.
Randi M. Highfill, 31, appeared for for a court hearing in Ozark March 24. Her trial was set for Jan. 10, 2022. Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock agreed to set aside five days for the trial, and will call up to 250 prospective jurors to hear the case.
Highfill is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and class C felony delivery of a controlled substance in connection to the death of John Gross on March 14, 2020. According to court documents, Gross, 63, lay dead at his home outside of Clever for several days when his body was discovered. A toxicology report revealed the presence of fentanyl, an opioid that is often fatal when administered even in small doses.
Highfill was initially held on burglary and drug charges, but Christian County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sue Boresi filed a murder charge against Highfill on Sept. 22.
Highfill is being held in the Christian County Jail on a bond of $1 million.
Christian County deputies determined that Gross had been communicating with Highfill shortly before he died.
Deputies determined that Gross and Highfill met at Gross’ home on March 8, 2020, for what was planned to be a paid sexual encounter. Highfill allegedly planned to rob Gross by administering a dose of drugs that would cause Gross to fall asleep. She then allegedly planned to steal valuables, including an antique book on Thomas Jefferson believed to be worth about $8,000, from Gross.
Highfill’s two sisters, Gracey Fipps, 21, and Jeana Fipps, 19, are each charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and first-degree burglary. They have court appearances scheduled for April 21, in associate circuit court in Ozark.
The Fipps sisters allegedly took Highfill to Gross’ house outside of Clever. According to a probable cause statement, Highfill gave Gross a dose of heroin and fentanyl that she had recently purchased from a drug dealer.
Another woman, Pachetta Tolliver, 34, posted a $100,000 bond from the Christian County Jail in December. Tolliver is accused of helping Highfill steal money from Gross’ house, and of helping to deliver the dose of drugs that proved lethal. Tolliver is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and first-degree burglary. She has a criminal setting hearing scheduled for April 7.
Highfill told sheriff’s deputies that Gross was still alive and breathing when the women left his residence.
