Animal neglect prevention laws in Ozark will stay as they are after a lengthy debate by the Ozark Board of Aldermen.
Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten offered a bill intended to curb the practice of dogs being left tethered an unattended for long periods of time. The bill died off by a 2-4 vote on June 7, after the six aldermen and the mayor discussed its merits for more than an hour--the maximum period of time that it could have been allowable for a dog to be tied up in a backyard.
The bill fell by a 2-4 vote, with Posten and Ward 2 Alderman Bruce Galloway voting to enact it, and aldermen Heather Alder, R.J. Flores, Rick Gardner and Eddie Campbell voting against it.
Posten equated the bill's design to Ozark's law against disturbing the peace. There is no minimum or maximum decibel level at which a person may play music outdoors, he said, but there are rights that neighboring property owners have that allow them to call police if a neighbor is playing loud music at night.
"If your peace was disturbed, you have a right to make a complaint and let the judge sort that out," Posten said. "This ordinance is similar in that fashion, it's a complaint-driven, citizen-driven issue. You see this situation and it bothers you, this will give you the ability to take action. If you don't think it's an issue, you can see it, ignore it and walk on by. You don't have to make the complaint."
Campbell didn't want to vote for the law with a complaint-driven enforcement mechanism. He brought up Ozark's requirement that residents license their dogs each year.
"There is definitely a perception of government overreach going on here," Campbell said. "We currently have a licensing permit ordinance in place, I guess you would call it, in place. From what I know about it, which is not a lot, at best, it's loosely enforced."
Campbell also argued against the possible punishments for persons found guilty of neglecting their animal or animals. A first offense would carry a potential fine of up to $500 and/or a jail term of up to 15 days.
"I feel like the punishment for the first offense, definitely, is way too excessive. I would even lean toward the second offense is too excessive," Campbell said.
Flores felt that the bill, if enacted, would do harm to responsible pet owners who keep their dogs outside, and miss the mark on going after people who fail to care for their dogs.
"This is something that is going to take good people who are taking care of their animals and it's going to put them outside the law," Flores said. "I know it's hard to figure out what the answer is to this, but I don't think this is it."
Galloway, an attorney by trade, drafted an amendment to Posten's animal neglect bill.
"A concern was made that this would be too much government oversight and a waste of staff resources," Galloway said. "Really, the only way a case is made under this tether statute is if it's citizen generated. It is not contemplated that there would be a staff member walking around in a brown shirt looking for dogs that are tethered."
The amendment would have delayed the effective date of the law to Oct. 1, 2021, which would give Ozark's code enforcement officers time to prepare for a new animal ordinance to take effect.
"What about those people that have a pet now, and we haven't received any complaints, and from what we know, there isn't a concern?" Galloway said. "Would we want that person who can't afford a fence to get rid of their pet because they can't any longer afford to have the pet? That would not be anything that I would want to see happen to somebody who is otherwise caring for a pet?"
The other point of the Galloway amendment was a grandfather clause. The grandfather clause would have allowed an existing Ozark homeowner and pet owner to obtain a non-transferrable tether permit, provided their dog had up-to-date rabies vaccines.
Gardner took issue with the idea of citizen enforcement and how presumptive evidence could be determined in such a way that evidence would hold up in municipal court.
"I just think that we're digging a hole here where we're going to have a hard time enforcing this," Gardner said.
Galloway argued that a clause about presumptive evidence, a citizen needing to observe and document a dog tethered outside at least twice in a specific period of time, is written so that a muncipal judge would be able to determine
"I don't want to punish people and I don't want to punish pets that are in that situation and otherwise well cared for," Galloway said.
Galloway's amendment died off for lack of a second. He sided with Posten on equating the proposal to a peace disturbance law, and felt that the other aldermen were trying to be too literal with the way they argued with the bill language.
"Most of the arguments that I heard, if you took them seriously, we wouldn't pass any criminal laws for any reason," Galloway said.
Posten offered to amend the bill to change the maximum time that a dog could be tethered outside from 30 minutes to 60 minutes. He also moved to change the minimum time of rebuttable evidence from 45 minutes to 80 minutes. That would mean that a citizen making a complaint would need to observe an animal tethered outdoors at least twice in a span of 80 minutes for evidence to be admissible in municipal court under the law.
Posten's amendment died by a 4-3 vote, with Mayor Bradley Jackson breaking a tie with a "No" vote. Posten, Galloway and Alderman Heather Alder cast the three affirmative votes, while Campbell, Flores and Gardner cast "No" votes.
"Personally, I am not a fan of conditional use permits. I am not a fan, personally, of creating provisions that would normally break the law," Jackson said. "Here is a temporary provision that allows you to break the law, and you're O.K."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.