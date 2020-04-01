In February, a federal judge sentenced him to 60 years in prison. John Wayne Stott Jr. is instead in the Christian County Jail, where he faces a grand jury indictment in state court.
Stott, 38, of Ozark has his next court appearance schedule for April 22 in circuit court. He is under a 15-count indictment by a Christian County grand jury that includes one charge of first-degree statutory rape, six charges of statutory sodomy on a person less than 12 years of age, one charge of second-degree child molestation, one charge of sexual misconduct involving a child less than 15, two charges of possession of child pornography and three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor child.
Eight of Stott’s charges are unclassified felonies, and the sexual exploitation of a minor child charges are class A felonies. Under Missouri law, the maximum penalty for conviction of a class A or unclassified felony is 30 years or life in prison.
Because Stott was indicted by grand jury, some details of the allegations against him are not readily available in public court records.
On Feb. 24, Stott was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of class B felony producing child pornography and one count of class C felony receiving and distributing child pornography. Stott entered the pleas at a prior hearing in Springfield on June 20, 2019.
U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes handed down the sentence, which does not allow Stott the possibility of parole.
A federal grand jury first indicted Stott on Dec. 12, 2018. The indictment alleged that Stott attempted to entice a minor girl to engage in sexual performances that would be preserved in photos and/or video.
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI did the investigation that led to the federal grand jury indictment.
