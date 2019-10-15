An Ozark man was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 65.
Tyler H. Slape, 24, was the only person involved in a wreck on U.S. Highway 65 in Taney County approximately six miles north of Branson. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Slape was driving northbound toward Christian County in a 2005 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck at 3:50 a.m.
According to the Highway Patrol, the truck ran off the right side of the highway and overturned. Slape was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries in the accident. He was taken by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.