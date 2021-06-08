He was 17 at the time he was accused of luring another boy into a series of sex acts that led to a grand jury indictment. More than three years after those incidents, an Ozark man pleaded guilty to six felony charges.
Nicholas A. Cole, 20, pleaded guilty at a hearing June 1, to charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with a victim in a felony investigation and first-degree harassment. Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock delayed Cole's sentencing to Sept. 1, 2021. Cole will undergo sentence assessment procedures with the Missouri Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole.
Cole entered the guilty plea after his defense attorney, Joseph Passanise, reached an agreement with Christian County prosecutors for a new indictment to be filed just before the plea hearing.
On Feb. 22, 2019, a Christian County grand jury indicted Cole, which superseded a case Christian County prosecutors filed against Cole in 2017. Cole was 17 at the time of the incidents for which he was indicted.
The court documents from the grand jury indictment disclose that Cole allegedly committed crimes against two other male teenagers. He is accused of having sex with one male victim by “forcible compulsion,” by holding down the boy. He is accused of sending “electronic communications” to the boy, posing as different girls, “with the purpose to cause emotional distress,” according to the court documents.
Cole is accused of kidnapping a different victim by unlawfully confining them “for a substantial period,” sometime on or about May 5, 2015. Cole is accused of engaging in sex acts with the boy “by use of forcible compulsion.” The witness tampering charge alleges that sometime in 2018, Cole reportedly “prevented or dissuaded” the victim “from assisting in the prosecution of an indictment.”
The incident from 2015 is tied to the first-degree kidnapping charge, which is a class A felony under Missouri law punishable by a prison sentence of 10-30 years.
According to a probable cause statement filed by Ozark police in 2017, Cole used a pseudonym of “Morgan” and posed as a teenage girl to communicate repeatedly through social media with a 17-year-old boy. Cole allegedly used "Morgan" to lure one of the boys to go to a house in Ozark. When the victim arrived at the address, Cole, posing as Morgan, allegedly brought the victim in and they “did stuff,” court documents say. During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the victim told investigators that Cole “ripped off his clothes, flipped him over” and sodomized him.
The boy “described that he received scratches on his arms while he was trying to physically resist Cole. (The victim) described fleeing through a window,” court documents say.
“Further, I observed that Cole is physically larger and outweighs (the victim),” an Ozark police officer wrote in the probable cause statement.
By pleading guilty, Cole admitted that for the first nine months of 2018, he posed as different girls and sent electronic messages to one of the victims, offering money in exchange for the victim changing his story to investigators.
Cole has been held in the Christian County Jail without bond since his arrest Feb. 25, 2019.
