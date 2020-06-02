An Ozark police officer is suspended from work after he made remarks on social media that were perceived offensive to some who read them.
“The views and statements that were made are contrary to the mission of the Ozark Police Department, nor what is expected from its officers,” a statement from the Ozark Police Department reads.
According to the statement, which was authorized by Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold, the police officer who make the remarks on Facebook has been placed on administrative leave and the Ozark police are investigating the comment.
The police chief did not publicly identify the police officer placed under suspension.
The remarks were made in reference to protests held in Springfield over the weekend. Hundreds of protesters caused traffic slowdowns and detours on Battlefield Road and Glenstone Avenue as they protested the death of George Floyd, who died while being placed under arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with third-degree murder. The protests have grown beyond Floyd’s death, and have become a vehicle for people to protest use of force by police officers and the treatment of African Americans across the United States.
There have not been such organized protests in Christian County, though there was a vandalism at Nixa City Hall on May 31, in which a person spray painted the name “George Floyd” along an exterior wall of the building, along with a profane message to police.
The Ozark police officer’s Facebook message was about protestors interacting with people driving past their protest site in Springfield, and about reports that protesters caused damage to some vehicles. He wrote that if a group of protesters stopped his wife’s vehicle, “i would tell her to shoot and drive.”
“The Ozark Police Department believes in working in partnership with the community, by protecting their rights to peacefully assemble and protest,” the police department statement reads.
