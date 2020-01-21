The Ozark Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a three-year contract for Superintendent Chris Bauman.
Dr. Bauman will continue to lead The Ozark School District through the 2022-2023 school year, according to the contract. By state law, three years is the longest contract a school board may offer a superintendent.
Bauman will be paid an annual salary of $162,400.
“It’s an honor being able to serve the Ozark School District community,” Bauman said. “I’m excited about the work we are doing to shift our educational philosophy, and I’m looking forward to continuing Operation Renovate and Innovate to open the Ozark Innovation Center and expand Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center.”
This is Bauman’s second year at the helm in Ozark, and Ozark Board of Education President Jeff Laney said Bauman has exceeded the board’s expectations, leading to the maximum-length extension and the vote of confidence from administrators.
“Dr. Bauman has already helped the district streamline processes to better focus on addressing the needs of our students. He has also overseen the development of the district's long-range plan that will positively affect every student in the district and change the way our students learn and prepare for their futures,” Laney said. “The board extended Dr. Bauman's contract to show that we are as committed to him as he has been to the students, staff and families of Ozark schools.”
Bauman has worked in education for nearly 25 years. He started as a math teacher at Verona High School before moving to Ozark, where he was a mathematics instructor, volleyball coach and wrestling coach at Ozark Junior High starting in 1999.
After serving in Iraq for 14 months in the Army National Guard, Bauman became Ozark Junior High assistant principal in 2006, and then served as principal of Ozark Upper Elementary from 2007-2013. Bauman served as the school district’s executive director of operations before being named superintendent in July 2018.
