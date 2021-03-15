An Ozark man reached a plea agreement to spend the next 12 years of his life in prison.
Robert Lee Myers, 51, did not admit guilt, but entered an Alford plea to a charge of second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years old. Per the terms of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Christian County Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock sentenced Myers to 12 years in prison on March 8.
Ozark police arrested Myers on May 10, 2017.
According to a probable cause statement, the 3-year-old victim disclosed to her mother that Myers touched her inappropriately. The victim told the mother that Myers tells her to do “big people things” or he will not get her toys. According to court documents, Myers’ actions with the child caused physical injury and that the incidents occurred frequently.
The victim was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation where law enforcement and the Child Advocacy Center was contacted, court documents say. There was indication of blunt-force trauma on the victim and she confirmed to forensic interviewers that Myers molested her.
“Upon further investigation, Robert was found to be a registered sex offender for a 2002 incident involved an 11-year-old child,” the probable cause statement from an Ozark police investigator reads “(The mother) was unaware of Robert’s sex offender status.”
According to online court documents, Myers was sentenced Nov. 19, 2004, to 11 years in the Missouri prison on charges of forcible rape; sexual assault; and two counts incest. He was released in 2015.
My thoughts are he should be incarcerated for life the first time. Released, offends again and gets 12 years—anyone care about the children who will serve a life sentence. Disgusting.
