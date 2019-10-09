The Ozark Police Department has turned to the public for help catching a person suspected of robbing a gas station and convenience store.
A man dressed in a black sweatshirt with a hood, a mask, blue jeans and black shoes walked into Plaza Gas, located at 640 East South Street next to Murfin’s Market in Ozark at 10:56 p.m. on Oct. 7, and reportedly robbed the store.
The police department shared three photographs taken from inside the store showing the robbery suspect walking through one of the station’s doors. Police have not disclosed what was taken in the robbery.
Police issued a “be on the lookout” poster on Oct. 9.
Anyone with information on the robbery at Plaza Gas is asked to contact Det. Anthony Appleton at (417) 581-6600. Tips may be anonymous.
