The Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) awarded $20,000 to the Ozarks Teen Transition Program for its Rural Kids Coalition in a three-county region. The Rural Kids Coalition supports low-income youths in Christian, Stone and Taney counties, helping fill needs including clothes, school supplies, food and hygiene items.
The grant was one of 13 rural vitality grants adding up to nearly $250,000 announced to nonprofit organizations in central and southern Missouri via Zoom teleconferencing on Aug. 6.
Program Director Tiffany Browning said Ozarks Teen Transition was started to provide education about opioid abuse. It soon became evident that many of the teens needed support to deal with problems like head lice, basic clothing like socks and underwear and hygiene products.
“Our hope is that if we can take some of those stressors away and slip in drug prevention, education and health materials, it will help some of these families get a hand up and take some of the burden off these kids who feel huge pressure in these poverty-stricken areas,” Browning said.
The rural vitality grants are a companion program to the CFO’s Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Regional Grantmaking Program to support rural initiatives in partnership with the Commerce Trust Company. This is the second round of rural vitality grants funded by an anonymous donor with a mission for supporting young people in communities with median incomes of 200 percent or less of the poverty rate.
“Grantmaking for rural communities continues to be a significant challenge and we are so grateful to this foundation for its willingness to let the CFO shepherd its resources using our experience working in rural Missouri and our network of 50 affiliate foundations,” Community Foundation of the Ozarks President Brian Fogle said.
Each of the 13 recipients announced Aug. 6 were reportedly selected because they support health, education and economic self-sufficiency in rural communities in the CFO’s service area of central and southern Missouri. This region is served by the several of the CFO’s affiliate foundations — the Finley River Community Foundation, the Nixa Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of Taney County and the Table Rock Lake Community Foundation.
Community Foundation of the Ozarks is considered to be a “place-based” foundation, which means its mission is rooted in localized efforts, awarding grants to organizations with missions that stay localized to communities in southwest Missouri. The CFO has a network of 50 affiliate foundations.
