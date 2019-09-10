Some of the most dedicated farmers in Christian County were honored in a salute to Century Farms.
University of Missouri Extension recognized four families who achieved Missouri Century Farm designations in 2019 at an annual farm celebration held Sept. 5 at First Baptist Church in Ozark.
To qualify for the Century Farm designation, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
