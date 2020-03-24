To further protect patients, the community and health care workers, Springfield’s two major hospital enacted tighter restrictions on hospital visitors.
No visitors will be allowed in CoxHealth or Mercy health systems’ hospitals across southwest Missouri, with some exceptions for laboring mothers, pediatric and NICU patients, end-of-life situations and drivers for urgent procedures.
At Cox hospitals, only parents or guardians are allowed to visit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Only one parents will be allowed to visit pediatric patients. Persons having surgery or seeking emergency or urgent care may have one visitor, who must be designated as their driver. For end-of-life care at Cox, visitation may be arranged at the discretion of the medical professionals caring for the patient.
No one under the age of 18, except persons seeking care, is permitted at a CoxHealth facility.
Procedures are nearly identical to the CoxHealth procedures outline above at Mercy hospitals and clinics, which includes the the orthopedic hospital off of Evans Road near the Greene-Christian county line.
Mercy also postponed all elective, non-urgent surgeries, procedures and imaging at all of its southwest Missouri facilities, in accordance with the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention.
