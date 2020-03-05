A Springfield man has been brought to jail in Ozark to face a grand jury indictment on a charge of first-degree statutory rape.
Joel A. Straub, 31, is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl in Christian County in July of 2018. Straub was 30 years old at the time, and was in the midst of serving a 15-year prison sentence in connection to his past relations with the girl when he was brought to Ozark to face one additional charge.
Because Straub was indicted by grand jury in Christian County, the grand jury indictment does not spell out many details about the nature of the charge he faces. However, court documents from the Greene County case that resulted in his prison sentence offer some information.
Straub reportedly turned himself in to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1, 2018, after the girl allegedly told an adult that Straub exchanged gifts with her for sex acts.
Straub had reportedly told the human resources manager at his workplace that he had been helping the girl train for her school cross country team, but that they had also been hanging out and engaging in sex acts on at least three occasions.
At one time, Straub allegedly took the girl to the Lindenlure swimming area on the Finley River in Christian County, where they engaged in some sexual behavior. The other incidents reportedly occurred at Straub’s residence in Springfield and at a friend’s property in rural Strafford.
Court records show that on Nov. 22, 2019, Straub pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years of age. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for statutory rape and seven years for statutory sodomy. Greene County Judge David C. Jones ordered that the prison sentence run consecutively, for a total of 15 years.
Law enforcement agents brought Straub from the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, to Ozark for court. Straub was booked into the Christian County Jail March 5.
Straub has a plea hearing in Ozark scheduled for March 11.
