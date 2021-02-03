Gov. Mike Parson delivered the 2021 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly on Jan. 27.
The COVID-19 pandemic took most of the governor's focus as the novel coronavirus continues to affect the physical health and economic facets of human life around Missouri. Parson highlighted several accomplishments the state government has made in combating COVID-19, as well as successes in infrastructure and workforce development, in spite of the challenges that COVID-19 presents.
Parson laid out priorities for 2021, which were similar to the priorities he laid out at the beginning of 2021 before Missouri's first documented cases of COVID-19 occurred in March. Parson stressed education and workforce development, infrastructure, community-building, health care and government reform measures. Parson also expressed his hope that the legislature will make COVID-19 liability protection a top priority this session.
"Although COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on the economy, Missouri has made outstanding progress in a short amount of time," Parson said. "In fact, Missouri is among the top tier of states for total economic recovery with 71 percent of jobs recovered. We are among the lowest unemployment rates in the country and have again reached No. 2 in the United States for apprenticeships."
The governor spoke on the importance of educating children to be members of Missouri's future workforce. Parson announced that several early childhood programs from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education would be consolidated into the new Missouri Office of Childhood.
Parson also proposed multiple investments in K-12 education, including a fully funded Missouri Foundation Formula and the expansion of the WorkKeys curriculum to all 57 of the Missouri Career Centers across the state.
Parson also called on the state legislature to increase the budget for the A-plus scholarship from by more than $13 million.
“It is important that we continue to follow through on key investments in workforce development and infrastructure,” Governor Parson continued. “We must also continue finding ways to strengthen public safety, improve health care, and make state government more accountable.”
Transportation infrastructure
Parson called for major investments in infrastructure, including $6.3 million for shovel-ready projects at established river ports and $25 million to fulfill the transportation cost-share program established by Parson’s administration in 2019.
The governor's cost share program is linked to the Ozark Millpond Bridge project in Christian County. The Millpond Bridge, also known as the McCracken Road Bridge near the old Ozark Mill, is now part of a public-private partnership.
The city of Ozark will own the bridge, which is part of an agreement with Finley Farms, a Bass Pro Shops project to restore the mill and develop the land around it into a multi-faceted attraction.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen voted 6-0 to approve a resolution that establishes a transportation development district (TDD) with Ozark Mill, LLC. The agreement will also include Christian County and the Ozark Special Road District. Jones said the group took inspiration from the cost-sharing of the Riverside Bridge project in Ozark as a way to cooperate and maintain the McCracken Road Bridge by the mill. The Ozark Special Road District approved the agreement, and the Christian County Commission is scheduled to meet and discuss the TDD plan along with an effort to secure project funding through the Missouri Governor’s Transportation Cost Share Program.
The city of Ozark would be obligated to pay for 25 percent of the total cost, or a little more than $1 million. The Ozark Special Road District would have a $462,500 obligation, Christian County would be asked for $462,500, Finley Farms would pay $893,746, and the state of Missouri would pay $1.12 million.
This year's budget proposal will also seek approval for infrastructure projects at 22 state parks and a one-time expenditure of $100 million to clear the backlog of maintenance projects for state assets, facilities and buildings.
Other calls to action
Given the changes to health care spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and a rising demand for telehealth services, Parson proposed more than $4 million to support telehealth for individuals with developmental disabilities.
Parson also proposed more than $20 million to establish 50 new community mental health and substance use disorder advocates and six new crisis stabilization centers across the state.
During the speech, Parson recalled his challenge to the Missouri Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission to take a leading role in advancing officer training and improving public relations. The POST Commission followed through on this challenge, voting in October to require annual training in de-escalation techniques and implicit bias.
To further support law enforcement, Parson proposed $1.5 million for the witness protection fund passed by the General Assembly during the special session on violent crime.
The governor also proposed a pay increase for state employees to help retain and attract quality public servants for Missouri.
Governor Parson concluded the 2021 State of the State Address with a quote from President Theodore Roosevelt, taken from Roosevelt's often-quoted “Man in the Arena” speech, in honor of the many Missourians who have gone above and beyond the scope of their job duties over the past year.
“It is an honor to stand shoulder to shoulder with Missourians in the arena,” Parson said. “Those who have lifted one another up, pushed one another to be better, and have remained devoted to a cause greater than themselves in the face of critics who will never know the strength it takes to endure these challenging times.”
