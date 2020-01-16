Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State Address was a continuation of a message already familiar to Christian County leaders and business owners.
On Jan. 15, Parson delivered the 2020 State of the State to members of the Missouri General Assembly in Jefferson City. His themes of workforce development and infrastructure improvement were key components of the Ozark State of the Community event, where Parson served as the keynote speaker Oct. 3, 2019.
“Our workforce efforts have created over 40,000 new jobs since I took office — 40,000 new jobs. And, more importantly, it is the private sector that is driving these investments, not government,” Parson said.
Missouri has one of the lowest corporate income taxes in the nation at 4 percent, which was cut down from 6.25 percent beginning in 2020. The tax cut was enacted in May 2018, just days before Parson took office in the wake of the resignation of Gov. Eric Greitens.
In the State of the State, Parson spoke in favor of the change to Missouri’s corporate income tax rate.
“When we talk about these successes in workforce development, it is also worth pointing out that real incomes are rising faster than any time in recent history. More people have more money in their pockets, and the tax cuts at the state and federal level are absolutely having a positive impact here in Missouri,” Parson said.
Missouri’s minimum wage for private employers rose to $9.45 per hour at the start of 2020.
“Missouri now ranks seventh in the nation for small business wage growth. And at 3.1 percent, our unemployment rate continues to remain at historic lows, and has been below the national unemployment rate for 40 consecutive months — another example that Missouri’s growth is strong, and we are on the right track,” Parson said.
Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, delivered a response to the State of the State.
“He is wanting to celebrate a whole lot of things while we have a whole lot of Missourians suffer,” Quade said. “We still have lots of folks living in poverty and lots of children losing their health care in January.”
While unemployment is low, Quade said that doesn’t mean Missourians are happy with their wages and the amount of economic growth occurring across the state, and how the economy impacts state government funding.
“While the governor touts policies to promote jobs, we are still trailing the nation in economic growth. Since the last recession, our Midwestern neighbors have seen far greater GDP growth, and as a result, their state budgets are growing and they have more resources to invest in people. Meanwhile, we have sacrificed our limited growth in tax giveaways to special interests, leaving our budget nearly frozen while our costs grow,” Quade said.
On Dec. 17, 2019, Christian County received $879,200 in a pair of state transportation grants. Parson announced Ozark will receive $726,800 to improve roads around the Bass Pro Shops’ Finley Farms development, and that the Wasson Family Limited Partnership of Nixa will receive $152,400 to add turn lanes on U.S. Highway 160 near what will be a CoxHealth “super clinic.” Both road improvement projects are funded through the Governor’s Cost Share Program, which matches up to 50 percent of the cost of a construction project.
The projects are part of a cost sharing program the governor says is already making a tremendous economic impact on Missouri.
“I am excited to tell you that this nearly $50 million dollar investment will lead to nearly $150 million dollars in new infrastructure investment, and an economic impact of approximately $350 million dollars,” Parson told elected members of the House and Senate. “The bold infrastructure proposals we all worked on together have netted $1 billion dollars in new projects for our state.”
Education funding
Parson called on the Missouri General Assembly to fully fund the Missouri Education Foundation Formula in 2020. He touted several education projects in the proposed budget, including $5.3 million for A-plus and Bright Flight scholarship programs. Parson applauded the $33.5 million preschool development grant Missouri received to strengthen early childhood education programs.
“In addition to early childhood education, we will also focus on increasing opportunities for high-demand training at the high school level. We need to ensure our students understand the many opportunities out there, whether it be going into the workforce, the military, a community college, technical school, or a four-year degree,” Parson said.
Repeating a figure he gave at the Ozark State of the Community, Parson said that 30 percent of Missourians have college degrees, while the 70-percent majority of the workforce does not.
