A woman implicated in a high speed chase that allegedly included gunshots fired in Highlandville will stand trial in April.
Brittany Scrivener, 27, had her trial date set for three days beginning April 27, 2020. Scrivener is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim (law enforcement officers), three counts of armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.
In July, Scrivener was arrested and jailed without bond. A high speed chase began in Nixa, went south into Highlandville, then north into Springfield on a combination of two-lane blacktop roads and U.S. Highway 160. The chase ended with a wreck at a Village Inn restaurant off of South Campbell Avenue in Springfield.
Jacob Campbell, the passenger in the car Scrivener was allegedly driving, pleaded guilty to class D felony possession of a controlled substance and class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing on June 19, 2019.
Campbell, 24, of Brighton was sentenced by a Christian County judge to serve four years in prison for the class E felony of resisting arrest by fleeing at a hearing held in Ozark on Aug. 21. Campbell’s defense attorney asked that he be granted probation, but Presiding Judge Laura Johnson upheld a prosecutor’s request to send Campbell to state prison.
On July 9, 2018, Nixa Police Officer Josh Barton attempted to stop a driver suspected of driving while intoxicated at 12:19 a.m. The driver took off. The pursuit ended with the arrests of Campbell and Scrivener.
At Campbell’s sentencing hearing, defense attorney Brad Hughes argued that it was largely Scrivener who was responsible for putting police officers in danger during the chase.
“I think it’s important to separate what we saw on the video and what the driver was doing, as opposed to what Mr. Campbell was doing. He was in a position in this case where he was essentially stuck in a car going 70, 80, 100 mph,” Hughes said. “This was a very serious situation, but a lot of it was caused by the driver.”
No injuries were reported from anyone involved in the pursuit.
Associate Prosecuting Attorney Anna Bunch showed the footage from patrol car No. 155 at Campbell’s sentencing hearing.
The video shows Officer Barton pursue the red Suzuki hatchback south on U.S. Highway 160 at speeds touching 100 mph. The car pulls off onto State Route EE at Highlandville and slows to 37 mph on a city street. In Highlandville, the driver of the vehicle allegedly pointed a handgun out the window toward the pursuing police officer, Barton, and fired three shots.
Police say they did not return fire at any time during the 23-minute chase.
The video shows the car continue back up U.S. Highway 160 north into Nixa. The car then turns east, with Barton following about two or three seconds behind the car. As the officer follows the hatchback west, and then north, he swerves around objects that litter the road. The prosecutor alleged that Campbell threw those objects from the car to deter the police.
Scrivener is being held in the Christian County Jail.
