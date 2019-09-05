An Ozark man remains in jail as he awaits a trial set for the spring of 2020.
Nicholas A. Cole, 20, had his trial date scheduled for four days beginning April 6, 2020. Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock plans to summon 100 jurors for Cole’s case, which is an indictment for six felony charges.
Cole appeared briefly from the Christian County Jail for a court hearing Aug. 22, in which prosecutors and defense attorney Joseph Passanise agreed to Cole’s trial date.
On Feb. 22, 2019, a Christian County grand jury indicted Cole on charges of first degree sodomy, first degree kidnapping: facilitating a felony, inflicting injury or terrorizing, first degree felony sexual abuse, first degree endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution and first degree harassment.
The grand jury indictment superseded a case Christian County prosecutors filed against Cole in 2017. Cole was 17 at the time the incidents he is charged for allegedly occurred.
The court documents from the grand jury indictment disclose that Cole allegedly committed crimes against two other male teenagers. He is accused of having sex with one male victim by “forcible compulsion,” by holding down the boy. He is accused of sending “electronic communications” to the boy, posing as different girls, “with the purpose to cause emotional distress,” according to the court documents.
Cole is accused of kidnapping a different victim by unlawfully confining them “for a substantial period,” sometime on or about May 5, 2015. Cole is accused of engaging in sex acts with the boy “by use of forcible compulsion.” The witness tampering charge alleges that sometime in 2018, Cole reportedly “prevented or dissuaded” the victim “from assisting in the prosecution of an indictment.”
According to a probable cause statement filed by Ozark police in 2017, Cole used a pseudonym of “Morgan” and posed as a teenage girl to communicate repeatedly through social media with a 17-year-old boy.
When the victim arrived at the address, Cole, posing as Morgan, allegedly brought the victim in and they “did stuff,” court documents say. During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the victim said Cole “ripped off his clothes, flipped him over” and sodomized him.
The boy “described that he received scratches on his arms while he was trying to physically resist Cole. (The victim) described fleeing through a window,” court documents say.
“Further, I observed that Cole is physically larger and outweighs (the victim),” an Ozark police officer wrote in the probable cause statement.
Cole has been held without bond since his arrest Feb. 25, 2019.
