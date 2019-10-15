Utility lines moved, upgraded along Highway 14 RANCE BURGER ranceb@ccheadliner.com Oct 15, 2019 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 WORKERS PLACE NEW UTILITY POLES along Highway 14 in Nixa as part of a relocation of transmission lines to accommodate a wider road in the future. RANCE BURGER/Headliner News GRIDLIANCE, Nixa Utilities’ partner in power transmission, contracted workers to relocate power transmission lines and poles along the east-west Highway 14 corridor in Nixa. RANCE BURGER/Headliner News WORKERS place new power poles and transmission lines at the intersection of Missouri Highway 14 and Truman Boulevard in Nixa. RANCE BURGER/Headliner News Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Missouri Highway 14 is scheduled to be widened in 2020 as part of a project to improve one of Nixa's main traffic corridors. Workers are placing new utility poles and transmission lines along Highway 14 in preparation for the road work. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Transmission Line Worker Utility Pole Corridor Work Traffic Widen × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Email Alerts Would you like to receive our Email Alerts? Headlines sent to your inbox. Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Photos & Videos +7 Photo gallery: Propane truck rolls over in Ozark +14 Photo Gallery: Ozark State of the Community 2019 +7 Final farmers market: Finley Farms hosts last Ozark Farmers Market night of 2019 +15 The Battle for Bell: Ozark hosts college baseball game to fight ALS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.